Chart of the day - CHN.cash (15.07.2024)
Assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life that took place at weekend campaign rally in Pensylvannia is a big news that is likely to remain high...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life that took place at weekend campaign rally in Pensylvannia is a big news that is likely to remain high...
European indices set to open lower USD gains after Trump's assassination attempt Speech from Fed Chair Powell Earnings from BlackRock and...
US dollar launched new week's trading higher in response to weekend events in the United States There was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump's...
Wall Street indices trade higher today, with S&P 500 fully recovering from yesterday's drop and heading for the highest close in history. Nasdaq-100...
Summer lull is slowly setting in the markets, although it does not mean that there are no noteworthy events scheduled to follow. Traders will be offered...
Strong gains can be spotted on the European stock markets during the final trading session of the week. Rotation out of large caps and into small caps...
US CPI inflation data for June was released yesterday at 1:30 pm BST. The report positively surprised as inflation came in below expectations. The data...
Flash data from University of Michigan for July was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a small improvement in the headline Consumer...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US100 defends lower limit of local geometry Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan reported Q2 earnings today AT&T...
Wells Fargo - lower interest income Wells Fargo's results turned out to be mixed. The company achieved positive growth in revenues, increasing...
US PPI inflation report for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. While data on US producers' price growth is always worth watching, it should be...
Dassault Systems (DSY) experienced a decline of more than 5% on Tuesday, July 5, following the release of second-quarter earnings forecasts that fell short...
European indices gains slightly at the end of the week Inflation continues to be the No. 1 topic, with US PPI data and UoM data ahead Rheinmetall...
Despite a strong sell-off among the biggest U.S. companies (the Nasdaq 100 down more than 2%) yesterday and mostly weak stock indexes in the Asia-Pacific...
French CPI for June came in 2.2% vs 2.1% exp. and 2.1% previously (0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.1% previously) French HICP came in 2.5% vs 2.5% exp....
European index futures gain; we also see higher buying activity on US indexes, after yesterday's sell-offs U.S. PPI inflation (1:30 PM BST) and...
Swedish CPI in June came in 2.6% YoY vs 2.9% exp. and 3.7% previously (-0.1% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.2% previously) German wholesale index came in...
U.S. indexes closed yesterday's session firmly under the radar, on a wave of sell-offs in the major technology sector. The Nasdaq 100 lost nearly...
European indexes had a successful session today. The DAX and CAC40 traded close to 0.7% up; the UK's FTSE, which gained 0.4%, fared slightly less...
QuantumScape is to begin a partnership with PowerCo, a Volkswagen-owned manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles. PowerCo will get access to technologies...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator