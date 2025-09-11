Oil extends losses following additional tariffs on India ✂
Oil began pulling back from its daily highs around 4:00 PM after President Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. This brings the total...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
Oil began pulling back from its daily highs around 4:00 PM after President Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. This brings the total...
President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions by raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, citing the country’s continued imports of Russian oil...
Apple (AAPL) rose 5.90% on Wednesday, reaching USD 215 per share, after President Donald Trump announced that the tech giant will invest an additional...
McDonald’s published its results for 2Q25, which mostly turned out better than consensus expectations. The company recorded sales growth driven by...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories Actual -3.029M (Forecast 0M, Previous 7.698M) EIA Gasoline Inventories Actual -1.323M (Forecast -1M, Previous -2.724M) EIA...
Trump will impose an additional 25% tariff on India due to the large Russian oil import. Futures on US Dollar Index (USDIDX) slightly gain after the announcement...
Major U.S. stock indices opened Wednesday’s session in the green, continuing the rally that has been underway since the start of the week. The relatively...
Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP.US) plummeted by approximately 21% in response to the company's weak quarterly results and technical issues with its advertising...
There is relative optimism on European financial markets today, as there was yesterday, although the scale of gains at the start of the day has already...
The New Zealand dollar is today the strongest G10 currency, gaining 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, 0.2% against the euro, and 0.6% against the yen. Lower-than-expected...
Henry Hub natural gas (NATGAS) contracts are falling to their lowest levels since late autumn last year, testing a key technical support area near $2.95....
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Retail Sales Data for June: Retail Sales: actual 3.1% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 1.9% YoY; Retail...
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for July: S&P Global Construction PMI: actual 44.3; forecast 48.9; previous 48.8; The...
Italian Industrial Production (monthly) for July came in 0.2% vs -0.2% and -0.7% previously. Euro slightly gains today versus the US dollar,...
Shares of Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK), known for its treatments targeting obesity and diabetes, opened slightly higher following...
Today’s session will feature mostly smaller data releases, mainly from the Eurozone. The PMI data season is coming to an end, although a batch of...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Durable Goods for June: German Factory Orders: actual -1.0% MoM; forecast 1.2% MoM; previous -0.8%...
Wall Street closed with losses yesterday after a weaker-than-expected ISM services reading, which showed mounting price pressures (S&P 500: -0.5%,...
AMD, the biggest competitor to Nvidia in the production of data center and AI-related chips, while being highly competitive on price, has published its...
Arista Networks, a producer of network infrastructure increasingly used in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), has reported its second-quarter...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator