Powell expressed cautious optimism about inflation 🎯
On the second day of testimony before Congress, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell expressed cautious optimism about inflation trends, acknowledging some...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Markets await key macro report of the week – June CPI inflation data, which will be released tomorrow at 1:30 PM BST. The report will be closely...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: EIA Weekly Distillates Stocks: actual 4.884M; forecast -0.300M; previous -1.535M; Crude...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Wholesale Trade Sales for May: actual 0.4% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; 03:00 PM BST, United...
Indexes record moderate increases at the opening The dollar slightly weakens Yields are also falling At the opening of today's cash session,...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week S&P 500 earnings seen growing 8.8% YoY S&P 500 sales seen growing 4.6% YoY Downward...
U.S. Bitcoin ETFs have seen net inflows of $438 million over the past two trading sessions Bitcoin has fallen about 20% since early June, pressured by...
European indices trade higher DE40 bounces off the 18,375 pts support zone Porsche gains after call with analysts European stock market indices...
New Zealand dollar is the worst performing major currency today and RBNZ can be named to blame. While the New Zealand's central bank left interest...
European indices set for flat opening Second day of Powell's semi-annual testimonies in Congress NZD drops after RBNZ decision European...
CPI inflation report for June from Norway was released today at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core inflation measures....
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Nasdaq moved 0.15% higher, Dow Jones dropped 0.13% and small-cap...
First day of semi-annual testimonies from Fed Chair Powell turned out largely to be a non-event. Text of the speech included some hawkish lines that...
Rally on the coffee market was resumed after a sideways move that took place in June. COFFEE is up 7% and trades at the highest level since mid-February...
Fed Chair Powell appeared before US Senate Banking Committee at 3:00 pm BST today for the first day of his semi-annual testimonies. Text of his speech...
Wall Street indices open mixed Markets await Powell's testimony Helen of Troy plunges 30% after cutting forecasts Wall Street indices launched...
American semiconductor giant, Intel (INTC.US) was one of the weakest semiconductor stocks during last months. Also, its revenues and earnings trends are...
DAX with a slight correction Germany's largest industrial workers' union calls for 7% wage increase Adidas records largest drop in...
NATGAS regained some ground yesterday after a dynamic wave of declines that saw nine straight sessions of declines. From a technical point of view, gas...
Political Uncertainty Used as a Pretext to Sell the CAC 40 As we indicated yesterday, the CAC 40 was heading for a temporary relief... before a reversal...
