French Political Uncertainty : A Pretext to Sell the CAC 40
Political Uncertainty Used as a Pretext to Sell the CAC 40 As we indicated yesterday, the CAC 40 was heading for a temporary relief... before a reversal...
Market news
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Futures point to slightly higher opening of European cash session The main macro event of the day will be Powell's interim testimony before government...
Yesterday's session in US markets saw moderate gains in most stock indices. The Nasdaq gained 0.27%, the S&P500 added 0.1% and the Russell 2000...
European stock indexes are digesting the French election results today. The New Popular Front (a left-wing party) won 182 seats, Ensemble (President...
Boeing has decided to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge in connection with the accidents of two 737 Max planes that led to the deaths of 346 people....
Wheat futures retreated nearly 4% today, although the sell-off at one point reached nearly 5%. After a crop-friendly June, weather forecasts suggest warmer...
Wall Street indexes are posting moderate gains today. US30 gains nearly 0.4% Morgan Stanley's recommendation on TSMC (TSM.US) and J.P. Morgan's...
Shipping stocks, such as Israel ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US), German Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) and Danish AP Moeller-Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) are falling today...
Bitcoin gains slightly to $57k, and opens the week with a slight increase, after last week's declines Chainlink, Filecoin and Cardano gain in...
Markets gain at the start of the week Exit Poll results of second round of elections in France initiating volatility in Europe Delivery Hero company...
The cryptocurrency market saw a rebound on Saturday after four days of intense declines. Bitcoin temporarily gained over 4.00%, reaching around $58,000....
The deciding vote in the French Parliamentary elections closed this evening, and the exit poll suggests a shock result. The winning party is the left alliance,...
The macroeconomic calendar today is relatively light and no events have been scheduled that could have an impact on global financial markets. However,...
Asia-Pacific indices record a declining session. Indexes from China are losing between 1.10-1.20%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index loses 0.30% and Australia's...
The indexes on Wall Street continue to rise after the NFP report. Both the US500 and US100 are trading at new historic highs. The report reinforced...
CFO Steven Wei Feng today left the company. The official reasons for his resignation are private and family problems. The CFO had held the role since 2019....
Indexes on Wall Street continue to rise following the NFP report. Both US500 and US100 are trading at new historical highs. The report strengthened expectations...
Several important reports worthy of investors' attention will be published next week, including the US CPI inflation report on Thursday. Moreover,...
Tesla has had a great start of this month. The company is already up more than 21% since the beginning of July. The recent gains in Tesla's stock are...
Wall Street opens higher Dollar loses slightly Bond yields lose for third consecutive session Weak NFP data reignited investor hopes for faster...
