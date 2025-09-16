US Open: Wall Street opens higher fuelled by weaker NFP data 🎯
Wall Street opens higher Dollar loses slightly Bond yields lose for third consecutive session Weak NFP data reignited investor hopes for faster...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for Jun: Participation Rate: actual 65.3%; previous 65.4%; Full Employment Change: actual...
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) for June: 206k Expected: 190k vs. 272k previously Change in private employment.136k Expected: 160k vs. 222k...
Positive sentiment in the European stock market and gains in U.S. contracts support the DAX Continental (CON.DE) and Sartorius (SRT.DE) continue...
Analysts estimate that nonfarm payroll rose by 192,000 in June versus 272,000 in May Additional indicators in this report, namely unemployment...
Contracts for the Hang Seng index of Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK.cash) are trading down nearly 1.4% today. Recent weeks...
European indexes gain, followed by Wall Street benchmark contracts, with US100 gaining 0.3% Investors' attention focuses on US labour market data;...
Bitcoin is losing more than 7% today and capitulation of investors in the largest cryptocurrency, pressured so-called 'altcoins' market, leading...
French industrial production came in -2.1% MoM vs -0.5% exp. and 0.5% previously. It's another weak reading after higher than expected...
German industrial production (seasonally adjusted) in Germany dropped by -6.7% YoY vs -4.3% exp. and -3,86% previously Industrial production dropped...
In the absence of Wall Street, yesterday's session saw gains in the major European indices, which followed the record closings of US indices on...
Thursday's session on international stock exchanges was characterized by slightly lower volatility due to the ongoing US holiday. Despite...
Results for 4Q23/24 Disappointing forecasts for 2025 Lack of innovation Valuation overview Chart analysis Nike's results for 4Q23/24...
The dollar is clearly the weakest currency among the G10 today. The dollar index (USDIDX) is down 0.23%, while the EURUSD rate has gained 0.27%. The sell-off...
Prior to the release of the Minutes, the market had priced in a 73% probability that the ECB would cut rates by 25 basis points in September. Here are...
In the absence of Wall Street (Independence Day holiday in the US), sentiment in European equity markets remains solid; DE40 gains nearly 0.2% Continental...
Bitcoin is losing today more than 5% with a price dropping to $57,000 level. As for now, Bitcoin price is almost 10% below the current Short-Term Holder's...
With the weakest ISM reading from the U.S. services sector in 4 years, which caused a sell-off in the US dollar and a drop in U.S. Treasury bond yields,...
UK Construction PMI for June came in 52.2 vs 54 exp. and 54.7 previously
Eurozone Construction PMI Actual 41.8 Previous 42.9 German Construction PMI Actual 39.7 Previous 38.5 Italian Construction PMI Actual 46.0 Previous...
