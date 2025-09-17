Eurozone construction PMI slightly lower than previously
Eurozone Construction PMI Actual 41.8 Previous 42.9 German Construction PMI Actual 39.7 Previous 38.5 Italian Construction PMI Actual 46.0 Previous...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Eurozone Construction PMI Actual 41.8 Previous 42.9 German Construction PMI Actual 39.7 Previous 38.5 Italian Construction PMI Actual 46.0 Previous...
After yesterday's record-breaking session on Wall Street and (except China) a rising session on stock exchanges in Asia, European index contracts...
Swiss CPI in June came in 1.3% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.4% previously (0% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.3% previously) Swiss Core CPI came in 1.1% YoY vs 1.3%...
German industrial orders came in -1.6% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.2% previously The reading weakened the EURUSD however volume and reaction to German data...
Trading on Wall Street today is halted, due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States. However, trading on Wall Street indices futures is...
Session on European stock market ended in positive sentiments among leading indices; DAX rallied more than 1.1%, CAC40 and FTSE gained 1.2% and...
US Federal Reserve Minutes from 11-12 June meeting. The vast majority of participants at the Fed's June meeting assessed US economic growth...
After yesterday's stock price rally, investors today continue to buy Tesla (TSLA.US) shares, which were further supported by Elon Musk's comments....
NATGAS futures today almost didn't react to today EIA inventories change report which came in at 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs 29 bcf exp. and 52...
Weaker data from the U.S. economy has raised market expectations for potential interest rate cuts by the Fed. Weakest since May 2020 ISM services reading,...
Despite rising Wall Street indices and significant drop in both treasury bond yields and US dollar, we can see Bitcoin weakening by almost 3% today. Weaker...
EIA Oil inventories change came in -12,15M vs -0,5M exp. and 3.59M previously EIA Gasoline inventories change came in -2,2M vs -0,39M exp. and 2.65M...
Most U.S. indices are slightly gaining after the US market opening. US100 trades up 0.15%, driven by a drop in bond yields and another very good performance...
US ISM Services came in: 48.8 vs 52.6 exp. and 53.8 previously US ISM Services Price Paid: 56.3 vs 56.7 exp and 58.1 previously US ISM Services...
CleanSpark (CLSK.US) - mining update 2nd of July In June 2024, CleanSpark Inc. mined 445 bitcoins, increasing its total mined bitcoins for the year...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 238k (Forecast 235k, Previous 233k) US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.858M (Forecast 1.84M, Previous 1.839M) As we can...
US ADP report for June came in 150k vs 163k exp. and 152k previously According to ADP data, US goods-producing sector added 14k jobs, while...
Markets expect today's publication of the FOMC minutes from the June 11-12, 2024 meeting to provide more information on the Fed's potential monetary...
Sentiment in the European stock market is improving after a strong session on Wall Street yesterday and a higher close for Asian indices DAX (DE40)...
US companies laid off 48,79,000 people in June, up from 63,82,000 the month before, according to Challenger data.
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator