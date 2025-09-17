What to Expect from the Second Round of French Parliamentary Elections?
High-Stakes French Parliamentary Elections On the evening of the European elections, Marine le Pen and Jordan Bardella's Rassemblement National...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
The Nikkei 225 index (JAP225) is gaining 0.90% today, extending yesterday's dynamic rise above the 40,000-point level. The index has already seen over...
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for Jun: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 56.8; forecast 56.5; previous 56.9; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI...
The Riksbank's monetary policy meeting in June 2024 highlighted several key points. The policy rate was maintained at 3.75%, with discussions suggesting...
Today's economic calendar includes several significant publications that could impact global financial markets. Investors will receive final PMI data...
Asian and Pacific indices are experiencing a bullish session. Chinese indices are up between 0.70-0.80%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is gaining...
Tuesday's session on European markets saw sharp declines. The German DAX lost 0.75% today, the French CAC40 was down 0.3%, and the British FTSE...
Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC.US) has announced that an experimental cell therapy it is developing has been successful in a mid-stage clinical trial of...
U.S. Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are losing more than 2% today and slipping below $2.5 per MMBtu. Weather forecasts suggest a movement of...
United States - JOLTs Job Openings for May: Actual: 8.140M; forecast 7.960M; previous 8.059M; There are 1.2 available jobs for...
Jerome Powell from the Fed and Christine Lagarde from ECB speaks today at banking ECB forum. Here are some of the comments: The US economy is still...
Wall Street loses slightly at the start of Tuesday's session A conference call with Powell and Lagarde is currently underway Tesla reports...
Crude oil has started July with gains, and the ongoing rally since the sell-off caused by the OPEC+ decision is certainly attracting interest from Federal...
President Biden communicated that if companies such as Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) and Eli Lilly (LLY.US) refuse to significantly reduce the price of prescription...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is down over 1.50% ahead of the US cash session opening. Investors are anticipating Tesla's quarterly vehicle delivery report for the...
Tuesday's session in Europe marked by declines Powell's speech and Lagarde's speech later in the day Investors are optimistic about...
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee advocates for cutting interest rates if US inflation continues to decline towards the 2%...
Oil Rising geopolitical tensions (Middle East, France, US) and the approaching hurricane season in the US are pushing oil prices sharply higher However,...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for Jun: CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5%...
Japanese Yen loses another 0.15% against the USD today, reaching new highs at 161.700. Global market confidence in the Japanese currency is declining,...
