Chart of the day - USDJPY (02.07.2024)
Japanese Yen loses another 0.15% against the USD today, reaching new highs at 161.700. Global market confidence in the Japanese currency is declining,...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Today's macro calendar is relatively light. The most important events of the day will be the publication of the CPI report from the Eurozone, Jerome...
Asia-Pacific indices record an upward session. Indexes from China are gaining between 0.75-1.30%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gains 1.40% testing...
Indexes on Wall Street ended the day slightly up. The US500 gained 0.20% to 5530 points, and the US100 increased by 0.45%, returning above 20000...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are up 7.00% today, reaching $210, the highest among all stocks in the SP500. This marks the fifth consecutive session of gains,...
Natural gas prices are down over 4% this week and are hovering around a critical support level of $2.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). While...
The cryptocurrency market is trading in a slightly better sentiments today, with Bitcoin and Ethereum gaining close to 2%. A weaker ISM reading from US...
The first round of accelerated elections in France is behind us. As many people expected, it led to a reduction in investor concerns about France's...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for Jun: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.6; forecast 51.7; previous 51.3; 03:00...
US100 and US500 slightly gain at the start of the cash session The dollar retreats, losing ground to EUR and GBP 10-year bond yields rise dynamically...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) released its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday after the market closed. The report was worse than expected,...
THE CAC 40 SHYLY BOUNCES AS FRENCH ELECTION UNCERTAINTY EASES European indices experienced a significant boost this morning following the results of...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for Jun: German HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German HICP: actual 2.5% YoY;...
European indices gain after French Exit Poll results Moving forward, attention will focus on CPI data from Germany and ISM PMI from the US Banking...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 45.8 (est 45.6; prev 45.6) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 43.5 (est 43.4; prev 43.4) French HCOB Manufacturing...
Spanish HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 52.3 (est 52.9; prev 54.0) Key findings: Production and new orders rise again, but at slower rates. Correspondingly,...
According to Exit Poll estimates, the far-right Marine Le Pen has won the first round of France's parliamentary elections. However, expectations as...
Futures point to sharply higher opening of European cash session Euro gains after Exit Poll results of first round of French parliamentary elections Investors...
The most important event of the weekend was the first round of the French parliamentary elections. According to the Exit Poll results, Le Pen's...
Wall Street launched today's trading slightly higher, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing to intraday record highs following a deceleration in...
