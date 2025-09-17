ZAR gains as political uncertainty eases
South African rand is making strong gains against major currencies like USD, EUR or JPY today. USDZAR drops around 1% on the day, following a post on X...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
The week ahead will see releases of a number of top-tier macro reports. Traders will be offered jobs data from US and Canada as well as minutes from FOMC,...
Estee Lauder (EL.US) is trading over 5% lower and is one of the worst performing S&P 500 members. Company is pulling back after CEO of L'Oreal,...
Revised University of Michigan data for June was released today at 3:00 pm BST. As this was the second release for June, report was not expected to show...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US headline and core PCE inflation slows to 2.6% YoY in May US2000 outperforms other Wall Street indices...
US monthly data pack for May, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core...
As early as Sunday, the French will go to the polls to cast their votes in the first round of parliamentary elections. Uncertainty is reaching its limits...
DAX continues second consecutive week of gains Carmakers' sector supports gains Nike results cast a shadow over sportswear companies Deutz...
Market expects lowest PCE inflation reading this year Core inflation is expected to slow to as low as 2.6% y/y, monthly readings are expected to be...
Nike is falling nearly 15.00% in pre-market trading following yesterday's results for Q4 and the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024. CFO Matthew Friend...
Bitcoin is experiencing a moderate loss of around 0.15% today, dropping to the level of $61,500. Despite this, the price remains within the consolidation...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for Jun: Spanish CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Spanish CPI:...
In today's macroeconomic publication calendar, the key reports will be the CPI data for June from European countries and the PCE data from the USA...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 0.7% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous -0.3% QoQ; GDP (Q1): actual 0.3%...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Indexes from China slightly recover yesterday's losses gaining between 0.30-1.00%. Japan's...
European markets remain further pressured by political risks related to the French elections. France's CAC40 remains the leader of declines in the...
Rivian Automotvie following news of Volkswagen's investment of $1 billion this year and $5 billion in total over the next few years, gained more than...
According to comments from both companies, Voyager and Palantir (PLTR.US) will advance the space and defence partnership, as Voyager will implement Palantir...
Prices of the Solana cryptocurrency jumped nearly 10% after multiple sources provided verified information about the release of an application for a Solana-based...
US500 records flat session; US100 and US30 gain slightly Weakness in semiconductor sector offsets growth in software companies Arista Networks (ANET.US)...
