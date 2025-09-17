Kansas City Fed weaker than expected
Kansas City Fed Composite index came in -8 vs -4.5 exp. and -2 previously Manufacturing dropped to -11 vs -1 previously
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Looking at global economic data and the performance of stock indices, it would be almost blind to say that companies in the aviation sector simply must...
Eia natural gas change bcf actual 52b (forecast 54b, previous 71b)
US Pending Home Sales (MoM): May: -2,1% Expected: 0,5% Previous -7,7% US Pending Home Sales took an unexpected decrease in May...
A number of macro reports from the United States were released at 1:30 pm BST today, including revised US GDP report for Q1 2024. As this is the third...
European indices mostly drop during Thursday's session A range of corporate news from Europe BofA raises recommendation on Kering shares General...
FedEx jumped over 15% after fiscal-Q4 earnings Stock made the biggest single-day jump in history Cost-cutting is going well FedEx expects positive...
The dollar has been exceptionally strong in recent days, breaking above a significant resistance zone. Although the dollar index USDIDX is down today by...
As expected, the Riksbank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%. Riksbank Statement The Riksbank expects inflation to be 2.0% this...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several significant events. Investors should primarily focus on the final Q1 GDP report for the USA, durable...
Asia-Pacific indexes are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indexes are down between 1.30-1.50%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down 0.30%,...
Wall Street indices trade lower today, although off the daily lows. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones gains 0.1%, Nasdaq adds 0.2% and small-cap Russell...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) continue to pull back, dropping another 3% today. NATGAS dropped below June 17, 2024 low and reached the lowest level since...
Shares of Whirlpool (WHR.US), US manufacturer of home appliances, launched today's trading with an over-20% bullish price gap and are holding onto...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show decline in all three...
US new home sales data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show new home sales at 633k, what would mark a 0.2% month-over-month...
Wall Street indices open lower US30 looks towards 39,300 pts support zone FedEx rallies over 10% after fiscal-Q4 earnings Rivian surges 30% on...
The USDJPY pair today broke above the 160 barrier, a zone not seen since 1986. The continuation of the pair's uptrend has accelerated recently on the...
European indices in mixed mood at the end of the first half of Wednesday's session Nvidia rebound boosts sentiment around European tech companies Better...
The Australian dollar is seeing significant appreciation today, with the AUDUSD pair gaining nearly 0.55% after Australia's inflation data for May...
