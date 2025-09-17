Economic calendar: UK CBI retail sales, US new homes sales and EIA oil inventories report
Futures point to higher opening of European stock markets Consumer data from key European economies (Germany, France) and retail sales (UK) Speeches...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Germany GfK consumer sentiment came in -21,8 vs -19,5 exp. and -20,9 previously GfK informed that "the interruption of the recent upward trend...
Wall Street indexes closed yesterday's session mostly higher, although weakness was evident in the Russell 2000 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average,...
The session on the Old Continent today proceeded in a weak mood. The DAX lost almost 0.8%, the CAC40 recorded 0.6% declines, and the British FTSE retreated...
Shares of US cruise tourist company Carnival (CCL.US) gains almost 9% today as the company reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share vs $0.31...
Lisa Cook from the US Federal Reserve commented today US economy and inflation. Cook expects a bumpy path for US inflation in the short term but believes...
Wall Street resists declines, although weakness is evident among retailers and oil and gas companies Nvidia (NVDA.US) gains almost 3.5% and supports...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence came in 100.4 vs 100 exp. and 102 previously According to Conference Board, average 12-month US consumers...
Cocoa has been losing heavily since the beginning of this week, extending the declines that began on June 14. Today there was a near test of the $7,000...
Canadian CPI for May came in 2.9% YoY vs 2.6% exp. and 2.7% previously Monthly inflation data came in 0.6% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.5% previously Canadian...
Shares of famous Danish weight-drug loss producer Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) are reaching now all-time highs above 1000 DKK as Wegovy weight-loss...
Europe under pressure from yesterday's AI sector sell-off Canadian CPI data in focus Airbus cuts full-year earnings forecasts Overall market...
Shares in Europe's largest aerospace-industrial conglomerate Airbus (AIR.FR) are trading down 12% today, as the company lowered its financial forecast...
Oil Crude oil remains at high levels at the start of the new week, which is also the final week of this quarter. However, the price is slightly below...
USDCAD could be one of the FX pairs that may experience some elevated volatility today. This is because there is Canadian CPI report for May scheduled...
The French political scene was jolted by an unexpected turn of events the same evening the European elections took place, on June 9. Not because the radical...
European indices set for lower opening Conference Board consumer confidence index for June Canadian CPI inflation report for May European index...
Wall Street indices traded mixed yesterday - S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Nasdaq slumped 1.07%, Dow Jones gained 0.67% and small-cap Russell 2000 added...
US indices retreat towards the end of the session erasing some of the early session gains. The US500 is trading flat at 5530 points, while at the...
It's shaping up to be a very busy week for the US logistics sector. FedEx will show its results tomorrow, and UPS has announced its planned sale of...
