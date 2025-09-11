Daily summary: Wall Street and cryptocurrencies under pressure after lower US ISM reading
Today's declines on Wall Street and European markets stemmed from profit-taking following July's ISM report for the services sector, which showed...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
After a weak session at the end of last week, ICE coffee futures (COFFEE) have begun an upward move, climbing to the highest levels in a week. The 50%...
CHFJPY quotes have been on an upward trend since the end of February. Looking at the D1 interval, the exchange rate has undergone a downward correction,...
Today's declines on Wall Street are due to profit-taking following the July ISM report on the services sector, which showed continued inflationary...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July: ISM Services 50.1, Exp. 51.5 ISM Prices Paid 69.9, Exp. 66.5 ISM Employment...
The start of today's session on Wall Street is marked by moderate optimism, with investors focusing on numerous quarterly earnings reports. Furthermore,...
On Tuesday, shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM.UK) suffered the steepest single-day decline in the company’s history, plunging 16% (more than...
The U.S. trade deficit in June came in lower than expected and significantly narrower compared to the previous month. This macroeconomic reading may suggest...
The Indian rupee dropped against the US dollar after Donald Trump delivered a speech threatening to substantially raise tariffs on Indian exports due to...
European markets are trading today with a great dose of optimism, fueled by solid earnings reports from several companies across the continent. German...
Oil OPEC+ has agreed to increase crude oil production by nearly 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, fully restoring output from prior voluntary...
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched a so-called “crypto sprint” in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for June: PPI: actual 0.8% MoM; forecast 0.9% MoM; previous -0.6% MoM; PPI:...
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for July: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 55.1; forecast 52.6; previous 51.9; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI...
Today’s key releases include services PMI reports from European countries, the UK, and the U.S. In addition, the U.S. ISM services report and the...
The U.S. dollar strengthened against most currencies. Particularly weak in the first part of the day were the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, and...
U.S. indices are climbing today as markets rebound from Friday’s sell-off. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is leading the gains, up over 1.8%. Smaller-cap...
Shares of Idexx Laboratories jumped 26% to USD 676 per share after posting strong second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations and raising...
U.S. stock markets are posting strong gains on Monday, rebounding after Friday’s sharp sell-off triggered by surprisingly weak labor market data....
US stock markets are starting Monday’s session in the green, rebounding after last week’s sell-off triggered by disappointing labor market...
