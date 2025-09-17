UPS is selling Coyote Logistics 📊
It's shaping up to be a very busy week for the US logistics sector. FedEx will show its results tomorrow, and UPS has announced its planned sale of...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Today's cash session in the USA is moderately bullish, extending dynamic gains in European markets in the first part of the day. However, there is...
Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, expressed cautious optimism about the cooling of inflation in a CNBC interview. He highlighted...
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for Jun: actual -15.1; previous -19.4; This month's Texas...
Flat opening on US stock exchanges 10-year Treasury yields slightly down The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) loses 0.40% Semiconductor sector continues...
Selling pressure on Bitcoin has intensified following the public announcement from Mt. Gox, revealing plans to start distributing assets stolen in a 2014...
The European Commission has informed Apple that its App Store policy potentially violates the Digital Markets Act (DMA), particularly by restricting app...
European markets gain at start of new week French banks rebound; automotive gains after tariff news Adnoc raises takeover bid for Covestro Overall...
Germany IFO Institute issued the latest set of its sentiment indices today at 9:00 am BST. Headline Business Climate index was expected to improve slightly...
Bitcoin records a weak opening of the week and loses similarly to Ethereum, about 2% The average short-term trader in BTC is currently trading at...
Major cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have been trading lower during the weekend, continuing downward move launched in the first week of June. However,...
European indices set to open slightly higher German IFO index, Dallas Fed index Speeches from ECB, Fed and BoC members Index futures point...
Beginning of a new week on the markets is calm, with very light newsflow during the Asia-Pacific session Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's...
Wall Street indexes ended the week lower. The US500 is down 0.30%, and the US100 is down 0.40%. The largest declines were recorded by semiconductor...
The next week on the markets looks to be calmer in terms of scheduled market events and macro releases. Nevertheless, there will still be some noteworthy...
The cryptocurrency market has returned to declines after a brief recovery yesterday. Bitcoin falls below $64,000, losing 2.00% and thus trading below the...
The USDJPY pair extends its rally, approaching the zone of local highs (levels highest since 1990). On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Japan...
US indices open lower on the last day of the week Semiconductor sector leads the declines USDIDX gained in the first part of the day US bond...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 71B; forecast 69B; previous 74B; Volatility after publication...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for May: actual 4.11M; forecast 4.08M; previous 4.14M; actual -0.7% MoM;...
