BREAKING: existing home sales slightly better than expected 📈
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for May: actual 4.11M; forecast 4.08M; previous 4.14M; actual -0.7% MoM;...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
03:00 PM BST, United States - Existing Home Sales for May: actual 4.11M; forecast 4.08M; previous 4.14M; actual -0.7% MoM;...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for Jun: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.7; forecast 51.0; previous 51.3; S&P...
Shares of Danish brewing market giant, Carlsberg (CARLB.DK) drops almost 8.5% today as British soft drinks producers Britvic has rejected worth $3.9bn...
Canadian retail sales report for April was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show solid increases in headline and core retail sales,...
Sarepta Therapeutics' soared by 36% in the pre-market trading following the FDA's decision to grant accelerated approval for its gene therapy,...
PALLADIUM is the best performing precious metals today, gaining over 3% and jumping to the highest level in 3 weeks. Price continues a rebound, launched...
DE40 records 0.4% drop, pressured by contract declines on Wall Street A day of three hags and an all-time record volume of options expiring today...
UK Composite PMI (flash for June) came in 51.7 vs 53 exp. and 53 previously UK Services PMI (flash for June) came in 51.4 vs 53 exp. and 52.9 previously UK...
EUR is the worst performing major currency today. While it was Japanese yen, who was top laggard during the Asia-Pacific session, euro took a big hit following...
Flash PMI indices for June were a key release scheduled for the European sesion today. Markets were focused primarily on releases from France (8:15 am...
European indices set for flat opening Flash PMI indices for June from Europe and US Canadian retail sales data European index futures point...
UK retail sales data for May wsa released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show monthly increases in headline and core retail sales,...
Wall Street indices began to slide after a mixed opening of the cash session yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq moved 0.81% lower and small-cap...
U.S. indices are trading down in the second part of the session after breaking out of historic highs. The S&P 500 is losing almost 0.3% today after...
Futures on natural gas (NATGAS) slipped significantly below $3 zone as new NOAA forecasts and Maxar Technologies geospatial data signals more cold weather...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) 3 hours after stock market opening after yesterday holiday pause defended 20,000 points level, where we can see firs strong...
US EIA Oil inventories change: -2.547M vs -2.8M and 3.73M Gasoline inventories change: -2.28M vs 1.05M and 2.565M Distillate inventories change:...
Precious metals are trading higher today - gold gains 1.3%, platinum adds 0.3%, palladium gains 2.3% and silver rallies over 3%. The move higher is somewhat...
Still strong US dollar and 10-year treasuries yield doesn't stop rally on gold futures. President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel...
Eurozone consumer confidence index came in -14 vs 13.8 exp. and -14.3 previously, signalling that European consumers are still under pressure and June...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator