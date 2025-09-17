Ethereum rebounds 1.80% after SEC reports 📃
Ethereum gains 1.80% today returning above $3,500 after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is ending its investigation into...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Ethereum gains 1.80% today returning above $3,500 after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is ending its investigation into...
Chinese indices are soaring today, with HK.cash traded almost 2.2% higher as investors reacted to the announcement of financial market reforms at...
Trading on spot US stock market is halted today due to Juneteenth national holiday. Nasdaq and NYSE will reopen tomorrow Despite on that trading on...
UK CPI (for May) came in 2% YoY vs 2% exp. and 2.3% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.4% exp. and 0.3% previously) Core CPI came in 3.5% YoY vs 3.5% exp. and...
The S&P 500 closed yesterday session one step closer to the historic all-time high 5,500 level as AI-driven Nvidia surged 3.5% becoming the most...
The session in Europe brought moderate gains among the major benchmarks from the Old Continent. The DAX, CAC40 and FTSE all made gains. Indexes on...
Futures on US natural gas (Henry Hub) gains today as extreme heat is expected to spread across the US states, increasing demand for cooling. Recently...
Barkin, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, gave an interview today in which he shared his views on the current macroeconomic...
Indices Open Slightly Higher USDIDX erases gains from earlier in the day US bond yields decline US stock markets opened slightly higher...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Industrial Production for May: Industrial Production: previous -0.38% YoY; Industrial Production:...
John Williams, the chair of Federal Reserve Bank of New York commented today US economy, signalling that further rate cuth path will depend on data. I...
US retail sales came in weaker than expected with 0.1% MoM vs 0.3% MoM exp. and 0% previously US Core Retail Sales MoM came in -0.1% vs 0.2% exp....
The Central Bank of Hungary (Nemzeti Bank) cut interest rates as expected by 25 basis points to 7%. Deputy Governor Barnabás Virág said...
After Bitcoin touched the monthly lows near $65,000 some altcoin investors panicked selling smaller cryptocurrencies. Also, the second biggest cryptocurrency,...
Dax gains 0.4% at the end of the first half of Tuesday's session German research institute ZEW published its latest economic sentiment index...
Oil Urals oil is to be sold to India at a discount of $3 per barrel, which at current prices would be a violation of the price cap set at $60 per...
US dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today, just hours ahead of the release of top-tier US data. US retail sales report for May is...
German ZEW economic research institute released the latest set of its sentiment indices at 10:00 am BST. Data was expected to show an improvement in Expectations...
Policy announcement from Reserve Bank of Australia was a key event of today's Asia-Pacific session. AUD has been muted at first as RBA left interest...
European indices set for higher opening US retail sales data in the spotlight German ZEW index for June on the agenda Number of speeches from...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator