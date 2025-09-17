Morning wrap (18.06.2024)
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading at new record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.77%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% higher, Nasdaq rallied 0.94%...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Wall Street indices recovered from lower opening and are trading higher, with S&P 500 gaining 0.8% and approaching 5,500 pts mark. Nasdaq jumps...
Pullback on the US natural gas market (NATGAS) extended into a new week. NATGAS launched new week's trading with a bearish price gap and continued...
Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 am BST. Rates are expected to remain at 12-year highs,...
Bitcoin started the week in a weaker sentiment and the price of the largest cryptocurrency is once again losing nearly 2%, approaching $65,000. Comments...
Wall Street indices open Russell 2000 tests 2,000 pts area Aaron's rallies over 30%, AMC Networks slumps 11% Wall Street indices...
New York Fed Empire manufacturing index for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The report is often overlooked by markets and does not trigger any...
DAX gains slightly after last week's weak end Adidas launches internal investigation into potential bribery allegations Investor attention...
Cryptocurrencies are extending declines at the start of the week. Bitcoin lost nearly 0.7% at the start of Monday's session, Ethereum nearly 1.5%,...
Despite worse sentiment in Asia, futures point to higher opening in Europe A light macro calendar ahead, however, some volatility may be provided...
Friday's trading on Wall Street ended in mixed sentiment. The Nasdaq technology index was the only benchmark to post any intraday gains, nevertheless...
Wall Street is mostly down minimally today. The S&P 500 loses 0.12%, the Dow Jones loses 0.3%, while the Nasdaq 100 gains 0.3% Among BigTech Nvidia...
Gold futures gains today almost 1.3% as US 10-year treasury yields dropped to 4.21% the lowest level since 1 April 2024. Loretta Mester, chair of the Cleveland...
The Fed's hawkish stance surprised the market, leading to gains in the USD market in the second half of the week. The market's attention is now...
Cryptocurrencies are extending the declines at the end of the week, which has to do with the strength of the U.S. dollar and the massive declines seen...
Wall Street is losing at the start of today's session. US30 and US500 are losing 0.7% and 0.35% respectively, US100 is trading flat US consumer...
Today, US macro data came in mixed. Both import and export prices dropped, but prelim inflation expectations according to University of Michigan risen...
University of Michigan sentiments came in 65.6 vs 72 expected and 69.1 previously Expectations: 67.6 vs 72 exp. and 68.8 previously Current condition:...
Today, macro reading from the US fuelled a perspective of disinflationary effects in the economy, with both import and export prices falling faster than...
DAX continues declines, recording its worst week this year Euro 2024 is expected to deliver more than €1 billion to the German economy Defense...
