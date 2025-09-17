Cautious optimism as ECB bankers discuss potential next rate cut 🧭
ECB policymakers Mario Centeno, Mārtiņš Kazāks, and Bostjan Vasle collectively highlight a cautious and data-dependent approach to monetary policy....
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Stock market indices from the Old Continent are struggling this week. Spike in political uncertainty triggered by snap parliamentary elections being called...
Adobe (ADBE.US) reported second-quarter earnings for 2024 that exceeded Wall Street expectations, driving its shares up by 17% in after-hours trading....
Bank of Japan meeting was a big event of today's Asia-Pacific session. Japanese central bank kept interest rates unchanged in the 0.00-0.10% range,...
European indices set for higher opening University of Michigan data for June Speeches from ECB and Fed members Final CPI reports for May from...
Swedish CPI inflation report for May was released today at 7:00 am BST and turned out to be a hawkish surprise. Headline CPI inflation slowed much less...
Wall Street indices traded mixed yesterday - S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq jumped 0.33%, Dow Jones dropped 0.17% and small-cap Russell 2000 dropped...
American indices are slightly in retreat today, struggling to surpass yesterday's closing levels. The S&P 500 is up about 0.1%, the Dow Jones...
Bitfarms gains over 13.00% despite negative sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market and declines in most cryptocurrency-related companies. The increase...
Boeing dips another 1.00% today following further reports of safety and aircraft quality issues. The company is investigating a new quality issue with...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 74B; forecast 75B; previous 98B; As of June 7, 2024, there...
Indices open slightly higher Dollar slightly recovers losses US bond yields continue to decline Low PPI data supports speculation about the first...
Russia's main exchange, MOEX, has announced the suspension of dollar and euro trading starting from June 13, 2024. This decision is a result of the...
US CPI report and FOMC policy announcement stole the show yesterday. Lower-than-expected CPI data triggered strong dovish reaction in the markets, and...
Cocoa prices extend recent rebound and add another 3% today. COCOA returns above $10,000 per metric ton for the first time since June 3, 2024. Price even...
US jobless claims came in higher than expected: 242 k vs 225 k expected and 229 k previously Continued jobless claims came in 1820 k vs 1795 k exp....
Yesterday's gains almost fully erased China-EU tariffs on electric cars are on the rise Lufthansa shares fall to lowest level since October...
Apple held developers' conference on Monday Market reaction was mixed at first but stock rallied later on Stock made biggest single-day jump...
Shares of one of the largest U.S. chipmakers Broadcom (AVGO.US) rose nearly 15% yesterday, after the session closed, and today are maintaining the upward...
Nasdaq100 (US100) futures are trading up nearly 0.15% today, and yesterday, after the U.S. session gained quite a bit, accelerating to new historic highs....
