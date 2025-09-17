Economic calendar: US PPI and jobless claims in the market spotlight
US and European index contracts are trading higher today Light macro calendar during the session on the Old Continent Attention focused on US PPI...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
CurveDAO (CRV) crashed today almost 40% but now token loses 26%, after slightly rebound. Cryptocurrency market cap is now $318 million. According...
Final CPI from Spain (May) came in 3.6% in line with expectations and previous reading (0.3% MoM) Final HICP came in 3.8%, also in line with expectations...
Swiss PPI (May) YoY came in -1.8% vs -.1.8% in April (MoM reading came in -0.3% vs 0.6% previously)
Despite Federal Reserve more cautious inflation outlook and higher inflation projections, Wall Street reached new all-time highs as investors still...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Statement repeated that central bank needs to have greater...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Statement repeated that FOMC needs greater confidence in inflation...
Fed kept interest rates unchanged in 5.25-5.50% range, as expected. Statement repeated that central bank needs to have greater confidence in inflation...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. In-line with market expectations, interest...
Start of the session on Wall Street turned out to be very successful. Lower CPI data from the US drove stock markets and cryptocurrencies higher, due to...
Oil has been trading higher in the morning and early afternoon, gaining as much as 1.5% at one point. However, situation took a U-turn following release...
The big day of the week is here. While investors were already offered US CPI report for May earlier today, there is one more big event scheduled - FOMC...
Grain market traders are waiting today for estimates of global supply and demand for agricultural commodities, the US USDA's WASDE report. The report...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a moderate drop...
Although today's CPI inflation reading does not change the likelihood of a change to the level of rates at Fed meeting today, it likely alters the...
Wall Street opens higher after US CPI data US500 jumps above 5,400 pts Oracle at fresh all-time highs after earnings release Wall Street indices...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for May: CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; CPI, n.s.a:...
Oracle is trading +8.40% higher at US$130.40 per share in trading ahead of the opening of the US cash session following the release of Q4 and full year...
DAX with gains ahead of US inflation data Oracle's strong results may give positive sentiment to SAP Evotec achieves new milestone...
CPI inflation for May should not bring many surprises and is unlikely to change the view from the Federal Reserve The labour market remains strong,...
