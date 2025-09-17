European stocks bounce back as UK employment data paints mixed picture
Sometimes there are data releases that the market does not know what to do with. This is the case with the latest UK labour market report. The unemployment...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Sometimes there are data releases that the market does not know what to do with. This is the case with the latest UK labour market report. The unemployment...
Precious metals are taking a hit today - gold drops 0.3%, silver and palladium plunge 2% and platinum declines 1.2%. The move is somewhat puzzling - there...
European indices set for higher open GBP drops after mixed jobs data Second-tier data from Canada, API oil report Number of ECB members scheduled...
UK jobs report for April, as well as monthly employment change data for May, was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small drop...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, after recovering losses from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 gained 0.26%, Dow...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly lower, but has since recovered from declines. S&P 500 trades 0.2% higher, Nasdaq gains...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is trading over 1% higher today, although the opening was slightly negative. A 10-to-1 stock split occurred on Nvidia shares after Friday's...
Brent (OIL) has been clearly gaining since the beginning of this week, continuing the rebound that occurred after the sell-off at the beginning of last...
Bitcoin opens the new nearly $70,000, but until now significant inflows into ETFs failed to push the price near the ATH. Bitcoin's 15-day average volatility...
Euro is the worst performing G10 currency today, with EURUSD dropping to the lowest level in a month. The main currency pair is down 0.3% today, dropping...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tries to bounce off the 19,000 pts area KKR, CrowdStrike and GoDaddy to join S&P 500 index Perion Networks...
Better performance of far-right parties in European Election adds to market uncertainty. DAX loses after election results. Energy...
The results of European Parliament elections came as a surprise to many, especially the very good showing of far-right parties in France and Germany. While...
Japan's Nikkei 225 (JAP225) index gained almost 1.00% in the first part of the day today to around 39,000 points following the publication of Q1 2024...
09:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for Jun: actual 0.3; forecast -1.5; previous -3.6; The sentix index...
Today, the macroeconomic calendar has no significant events planned that could impact global financial markets. However, in the coming days, we will see...
Markets in China and Australia remain closed on Monday due to local holidays. Meanwhile, other indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session lower in response to a hawkish NFP report for May. However, US indices have recovered from those...
The strength of the US dollar and the earlier weakness in gold, linked to the lack of gold purchases for reserves by the People's Bank of China in...
ECB and Bank of Canada delivered rate cuts this week and launched easing cycles. Attention next week will shift to two other major central banks - Fed...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator