NATGAS jumps to 2-week highs
While the majority of commodities trade under pressure today amid post-NFP USD strengthening, there is one commodity that visible bucks this trend - US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
While the majority of commodities trade under pressure today amid post-NFP USD strengthening, there is one commodity that visible bucks this trend - US...
Wall Street opens lower after hawkish NFP data US jobs report showed a higher-than-expected employment and wage growth GameStop drops on plan to...
Gold is trading over 2% lower today, reaching its lowest level since May 9th at one point. Drop was initially triggered by release of data from China,...
GameStop (GME.US) shares are down almost 20% today, before the US market open, as a hawkish NFP report pressured Wall Street and strengthened the US dollar,...
NFP report for May was a key macro release of the day. US jobs market data was released at 1:30 pm BST and was expected to show a slightly higher increase...
Canadian unemployment rate: 6.2% vs 6.2% exp. and 6.1% previously Unemployment rate change: 26.7k vs 22.5k exp. and 90.4k previously Average hourly...
DAX falls ahead of NFP report Morgan Stanley cuts recommendation on LEG Immobilien (LEG.DE) and Vonovia (VNA.DE) PNE (PNE3.DE) sells its US operations...
Nagel: Highlighted gradual improvement in private consumption and exports, with strong wage growth and stubborn service inflation. Emphasized data-driven...
Wheat futures on Chicago Board of Trade are losing more than 2% today, after yesterday sell-off, because traders see better US weather and advanced harvesting...
At 1:30 pm BST, we will learn the key NFP report, depicting the state of the US labor market in May. Analysts estimate that non-farm employment...
According to data released today, the amount of gold held by the People's Bank of China in May remained unchanged at 72.80 million troy ounces. This...
Q1 GDP Eurozone came in line with expectations YoY at 0.4% vs 0.4% in the first reading and 0.4% previously Q1 Eurozone GDP was also flat at...
Bitcoin is gaining 0.45% today and is once again above the $71,000 level. However, the resistance above this level is strong enough that even record ETF...
Today's macro calendar includes several important publications that could impact global financial markets. Investors will be primarily focused on the...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Balance of Tade Data for April: German Imports: actual 2.0% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indices are rising by approximately 0.85% to even 1.45%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index...
The European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 bps, as expected; however, it communicated that the path for inflation in 2024 will be bumpy and...
Oil futures gains almost 2% today as Brent reacted with sizeable gains after EBC cut rates first time since 2019 and Denmark's central bank decision,...
Today we can see that futures on silver are rising more than 3.5% and we can see the reason of that in some 'dovish' data and market climate. Yesterday...
U.S. index contracts traded mostly slightly lower, with Nvidia (NVDA.US) losing 1% Dovish US data - benefit claims higher, revised labor costs sharply...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator