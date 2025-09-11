BREAKING: Durable goods slightly better than expected 📌
03:00 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for June: Durables Excluding Defense: actual -9.4% MoM; forecast -9.4% MoM; previous...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
The Swiss franc is down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar today as pressure mounts from an unexpected increase in American tariffs. Selling pressure on the...
European financial markets are relatively optimistic today, although this is largely due to a thaw following Friday's significant declines. Nevertheless,...
The Melbourne Institute's July 2025 inflation index rose 0.9% month-on-month, the strongest increase since December 2023. This sharp rebound, following...
Switzerland CPI (Y/Y) Jul: 0.2% (est 0.1%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (M/M): 0.0% (est -0.2%; prev 0.2%) - CPI Core (Y/Y): 0.8% (est 0.6%; prev 0.6%) Inflation...
Futures Gain Before the Opening of the European Cash Session Investors' Attention Will Turn to Swiss CPI Data and US Durable Goods Orders The...
Monday's session on stock markets looks relatively quiet. Futures contracts in Europe and the US are gaining value after significant declines on...
August begins with the topic of tariffs and disappointing macroeconomic data from the U.S., which are pushing American indices down from their recent...
The final days of July brought increased volatility in the markets, driven on one hand by the hawkish stance of the Fed, and on the other by strong earnings...
Wall Street takes a big step back on Friday as both tariffs effective date and jobs data continue to spoil the mood. Russell 2000 dips the most (US2000:...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for July: ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 49.5; previous 49.0; ISM...
Markets reacted sharply to significantly weaker U.S. non-farm payroll (NFP) data. Job growth came in at just 73K, well below the forecast of 110K, while...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for July: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 73K; forecast 106K; previous 14K (revised...
The NFP report is a crucial economic indicator for the US as it significantly influences the Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rates. One of...
EMU Inflation for July: 2.0% (expectations: 1.9% YoY; previously: 2.0% YoY) Core CPI: 2.3% YoY (expectations: 2.3% YoY; previously: 2.3% YoY) Monthly...
Yesterday after the market closed, the United States Army announced that it is consolidating 75 separate software agreements into a single, force-wide...
EMU: The final Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.8, aligning with the flash estimate. Germany: The final Manufacturing PMI was 49.1 (forecast: 49.2,...
One of the Highest US Tariffs Targets Switzerland President Donald Trump has imposed a 39% tariff on goods imported from Switzerland, making it one...
Today is a key day for financial markets. Firstly, the US has announced reciprocal tariffs on most economies, although with the exception of Canada, the...
In a move that is weighing on investor sentiment, the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs have taken effect today. While the announcement...
