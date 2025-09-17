BREAKING: Danish central bank cuts rates
Danish central bank cuts key rate to 3,35% vs 3,6% previously
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Danish central bank cuts key rate to 3,35% vs 3,6% previously
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF came in 98B (Forecast 92B, Previous 84B). Futures on NATGAS reacted to data with sizable decline. Source: xStation5
European Central Bank cut interest rates in Eurozone by 25 basic points. ECB chair, Christine Lagarde is now on the press conference to comment this move...
Gap Inc (GPS.US), one of the largest US fashion retailers, has been taking a hit this week and is trading 8% week-to-date lower. However, this drop comes...
DAX erases some gains after ECB decision Investors await conference call with Lagarde Sportswear companies gain after Lululemon results Overall...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 222.25K; previous 223.00K; Initial Jobless Claims:...
European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. There was no surprise - rates were cut by 25 basis points, in-line...
Chicago wheat futures gain more than 0.7% today and rising from $645 per bushel to $652 after Russian Sovecon lowered expected Russian crop forecast to...
Contracts for the US100 on the Nasdaq100 technology index gained over 2.00% at yesterday’s session close, breaking above the 19,000-point level and...
Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.US) are gaining nearly 7.5% ahead of the opening of today's session on Wall Street after the athletic apparel...
Monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank is a key market event of the day. Rate announcement is scheduled for 1:15 pm BST, with ECB President...
Global arms giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) is facing another wave of orders for modern F-35 Lightning II fighter jets. Israel announced Tuesday that it...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Factory Orders for April: German Factory Orders: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.4%...
Today's macro calendar is also filled with important publications. The key event of the day is the ECB's interest rate decision. The market consensus...
Indices in the US ended yesterday's session with strong gains. Both the US500 and US100 contracts closed at new historic highs. The US500 gained...
European indices ended today's trading higher. The German DAX gained 0.89% intraday, the French CAC40 added 0.87%, and the Polish WIG20 rose...
Wall Street opens higher Strong ISM data curbs some gains Bond yields are trading lower The dollar remains mostly unchanged Markets in the...
US, change in oil inventories: now: 1.23 million. Expected: -1.9 million barrels vs -4.16 million previously Change in gasoline inventories: Currently:...
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for May: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: actual 53.8; forecast 51.0; previous 49.4; ISM Non-Manufacturing...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision at 2:45 pm BST today. Bank was expected to deliver the first rate cut of a new easing cycle...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator