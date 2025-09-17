US Bitcoin ETFs with new record inflows 📈
Yesterday, 10 US spot Bitcoin ETFs noted record $886.8 million net inflows, which helped the biggest cryptocurrency bounce back above $70.000. More than...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
US ADP report, employment change (May) came in 152k vs 175k exp. and 192k previously. ADP Chief Economist, Richardson 'Job gains and pay growth...
European markets in good mood at the start of the second half of Wednesday's trading ADP data, BoC and MPC decisions, and ISM report for the services...
The world's largest currency pair, the Eurodollar is trading almost 0.1% lower today. Investors learned about the composite and services PMI readings...
USDCAD trades flat ahead of two key macro events scheduled for today - ADP report release at 1:15 pm BST and Bank of Canada rate decision at 2:45 pm BST....
Eurozone PPI YoY for April came in -5.7% vs -5.3% exp. and -7.8% previously Monthly reading came in -1% vs. exp. -0.65% and -0.4% previously
Final UK PMI readings came in lower than expected with Composite index at 53 vs 52.8 exp. and 52.8 previously UK Services PMI came in 52.9 vs...
Services PMI from eurozone came in 53.2 vs 53.3 exp. and 53.3 previously Services PMI from Germany came in 54.2 vs 53.9 exp. and 53.9 previously Services...
European index contracts point to higher open before scheduled May services PMI readings Markets await important ADP and ISM services report...
After yesterday's mixed session on Wall Street, US and European index futures are trading slightly higher today. The US100, US500 and US30 are up...
Sentiment in the US stock market improves slightly in the later hours of trading. The US500 and US100 are losing in the range of 0.1-0.2%, while the...
Top US uranium enriching company Centrus Energy (LEU.US) drops today almost 5% as Wall Street sell stocks related with hard commodities, today. Despite...
NATGAS erases much of yesterday's rebound and falls below the 14-period average again, although a clear signal of a possible larger correction would...
Despite weak sentiments on US stock market and drop of both silver and gold, we can see surprisingly strengthening Bitcoin today. It's hard to find...
Silver futures are trading with a significant sell-off of almost 4% today, and along with the sell-off in the metals market, we are also seeing noticeably...
U.S. indices open lower despite a 4 percentage point drop in yields on 10-year treasuries, near 4.36% Oil price declines curbing inflation concerns...
Today US macro data: JOLTS report: 8.05 mln vs 8.35 mln exp. and 8.48 mln previously US Durable goods orders: 0.6% vs 0.7% exp. and 0.7% previously US...
After yesterday's decision by OPEC+ to pull back from voluntary production cuts, the structure of the oil market may suggest more pressure in the months...
Oil OPEC+ extends major oil production cut of 3.66 million barrels per day until end of 2025 (previously until end of 2024) OPEC+ extends voluntary...
KfW sold 110 million shares in Deutsche Telekom AG on Monday AP Moeller Maersk raised its forecast for 2024 General market situation: Tuesday's...
