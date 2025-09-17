SILVER drops below $30 per ounce
A flight to safety can be observed on the market today. Equities, cryptocurrencies and commodities pulling back, while safe haven currencies (CHF, JPY...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
AUDCHF is taking a hit today, continuing a drop launched in the middle of May 2024. The move lower today is fuelled by release of macro data from Australia...
European indices open lower CHF weakens after in-line CPI reading Second-tier data from Europe and United States European indices launched...
Swiss CPI inflation data for May was released today at 7:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show annual inflation remaining unchanged at 1.4% YoY, but monthly...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 gained 0.11%, Dow Jones dropped 0.30%, Nasdaq jumped 0.56% and small-cap Russell...
Wall Street indices launched the new week's trading on a positive note, but have erased gains during the session and now trade lower S&P 500...
Oil is taking a hit today following yesterday's OPEC+ decision. While decision to extend the main 3.66 million barrel production cut through 2025 was...
Meme-stocks are in the centre of attention once again, with GameStop (GME.US) launching today's cash trading with an over-70% bullish price gap. While...
US ISM manufacturing data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show headline index improving slightly, but also remaining...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 tests 2,100 pts resistance zone GameStop surges 70% as interest in meme-stocks revives Stericycle rallies...
The Mexican peso is significantly weakening after Claudia Sheinbaum's victory in the presidential elections in Mexico. Sheinbaum was the candidate...
European markets gain at the start of Monday's session Manufacturing ISM PMI data in the spotlight Delaware court ruling takes GSK shares 10%...
While it seemed in mid-May that the uproar over GameStop and ‘meme’ stocks had disappeared as quickly as it had appeared, it looks like the...
Contracts based on US gas (NATGAS) are already up nearly 5.5% today. Energy markets are reacting today to OPEC+'s decision to extend production cuts....
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a better mood today, although global investors have been buying the dollar and selling off the euro since the early...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI May: 47.3 (est 47.4; prev 47.4) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI May: 45.4 (est 45.4; prev 45.4) French HCOB Manufacturing...
OPEC+ extends headline oil production cut of 3.66 million brk per day until the end of 2025 (previously until the end of 2024) OPEC+ extends voluntary...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD pair. The euro has held up well despite global indices correcting, preventing the strength of...
A number of key reports from the U.S. economy and, in particular, the U.S. labor market will be published during the current week. The most important of...
Futures point to higher opening of markets in Europe ISM PMI data from the US in focus The new week of trading in global markets promises to...
