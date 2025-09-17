Morning Wrap (03.06.2024)
The new trading week in global markets promises to be optimistic. The negation of the declining momentum during Friday's session on Wall Street...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
The last session on European trading floors was dictated by buyers, despite noticeably weaker sentiment on Wall Street. The DAX, FTSE and CAC40 posted...
With no directly catalyst or data released, futures on COFFEE are losing today almost 5% today. We can find the reason of it in change in Vietnam weather,...
After today's PCE data from the US, the market is behaving in an interesting way; yields and the dollar are falling, but so are risky assets like stocks,...
Wall Street erases a good portion of the gains at the opening. US100 loses slightly US PCE data came in as expected, but reaction was dovish U.S....
US PCE data (for April) Headline (annual). 2.7% Expected: 2.7% YoY. Previous: 2.7% YoY Headline (monthly). 0.25% Expected: 0.25% MoM. Previous:...
European markets lose slightly ahead of US PCE report Frasers Group boosts investment in Hugo Boss Deutsche Bank expects weaker performance in bond...
Release of the US PCE inflation data for April is a key macro release of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and will also include monthly...
Flash CPI inflation reading for May for the whole euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small acceleration to 2.5%...
USDJPY is breaking above the upper limit of a short-term range this morning, returning above 157.00 mark. Data from Japan released during the Asia-Pacific...
French inflation data for May was released today at 7:45 am BST and came in mixed. On one hand, headline CPI inflation remained unchanged at 2.2% YoY,...
European index futures point to slightly lower open CPI data from Europe, PCE report from US Canadian Q1 GDP growth expected to accelerate European...
German retail sales report for April was released today at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a small dip in monthly retail sales and a strong 2.5%...
Wall Street indices traded lower yesterday, with S&P 500 dropping 0.60%, Dow Jones moving 0.86% lower and Nasdaq slumping over 1% In spite of...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Thursday's session Salesforce shares lose 17% early in the session Numerous quarterly...
US Gross Domestic Product Q1, 2nd Reading: Actual: 1.3% q/q. Forecast: 1.3% q/q. Previous: 1.6% q/q GDP Price Deflator: 3.1% q/q....
The South African rand trades lower against the U.S. dollar (USDZAR) today, as early election projections showed a sharp drop in electoral support for...
DAX in the zone of yesterday's closing prices on the spot market US GDP reading at 1:30 pm BST SAP under pressure from weak Salesforce...
The global reaction to the US 10-year note breaking out above the 4.6% barrier has not gone unnoticed by Asia-Pacific equity markets. The Hang Seng Index...
- European equity futures point to a lower opening for the Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark - Investors' attention will turn today towards the GDP reading...
