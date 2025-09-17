Morning wrap (30.05.2024)
Thursday's session in APAC markets once again came under pressure from rising US debt yields (currently at 4.6%). Japan's Nikkei lost nearly...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Wall Street indices are pulling back today - S&P 500 drops 0.6%, Dow Jones trades 1% lower, Nasdaq declines 0.4% and small-cap Russell 2000 slumps...
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.US) is one of the best performing US companies today. Stock rallies over 20% following release of fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings...
NATGAS is trading over 5% lower today, with US financial media pointing to a slightly cooler weather. On the other hand, looking at the 6-10 day weather...
COCOA is the best performing commodity today, with front-month futures contract jumping 8%! Fundamental outlook is the driver of the move with WeatherDesk...
American Airlines (AAL.US) are plunging around 15% today, with company's share price dropping to the lowest level since the beginning of November 2023....
Brent traded slightly above $80 per barrel just a few days ago. In the context of inflation, this may not seem low, but it is far from the peaks of the...
US indices open lower amid spike in US yields US500 drops to 1-week low Profit warning from American Airlines pressures US airline stocks Marathon...
Dick's Sporting Goods reported results above expectations for 1Q24. In particular, investors welcomed the raising of full-year forecasts. The company...
Flash CPI data for May from Germany was a key macro release from Europe scheduled for today. Report was released at 1:00 pm BST and was expected to show...
DAX falls by nearly 0.8% At 1 p.m. BST reading of preliminary CPI data for May Siemens Energy AG (ENR.DE) considers cutting 4,100 vacancies Overall...
Oil prices gain today slightly, with Brent reaching $84.5 per barrel, before the API report which will be published at 8:40 PM GMT. The main reason for...
The USDJPY pair has risen since yesterday from around 156.9 to 157.2 today, following comments from the Bank of Japan's Adachi, who, while suggesting...
The European Central Bank is moving closer to easing monetary policy and the first rate cut, which is practically a foregone conclusion as early as next...
Index contracts in Europe are trading lower EURUSD strengthens in anticipation of CPI from Germany, following Gfk Germany sentiment higher than forecasts Investors...
Gfk Consumer Sentiments from Germany came in -20.9 vs -22.5 exp. and -24.2 previously EURUSD pair reacted slightly to this data signalling improvement...
Stocks and bonds in Asia fell. Investors evaluated the effects of the higher Treasury yields after Hawkish comments from the chair of Minneapolis Federal...
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for May beat economists' forecasts and rose to 102 (vs. April's value: 97 and forecasts:...
Cocoa futures are gaining more than 6% today. Ghana's cocoa regulator said it will borrow up to $1.5 billion by September to finance spot purchases...
Medical technology and supplies company Semler Scientific (SMLR.US) revealed that has bought 581 BTC for about $40 million. Following this announcement,...
