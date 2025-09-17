US Open: Nvidia outperforms Wall Street 📈Hawkish Fed Kashkari and Conference Board data
U.S. index contracts lose slightly, despite more than 4% rise in Nvidia (NVDA.US) Euphoria on shares of Crowdstrike (CRWD.US), Semler Scientific (SMLR.US)...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
US Conference Board consumer sentiment index came in 102 vs 96 exp. and 97 previously (revised to 97.5)
Choir of ECB members who express their support for a rate cut at next week's meeting is growing. Mario Centeno, head of Portuguese central bank and...
Salesforce scheduled to report fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings this week Revenue growth is seen little changed compared to fiscal-Q4 2024 Expected slowdown...
European indices under downward pressure DAX tries to stay in the zone of yesterday's closes Deutsche Bank analysts boost sentiment around Symrise Overall...
Oil The OPEC+ meeting has been moved from June 1 to June 2 and will be conducted as a video meeting The lack of a physical meeting may indicate...
A flurry of discount offers on the shelves of major Chinese retail chains led to a jump in demand for iPhone phones in April. The latest data from the...
The dollar is once again one of the weaker G10 currencies today. However, the turning point could be the opening of the cash session on Wall Street after...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light compared to the rest of the current week. At 01:30 PM BST, the industrial production price index...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indices are recording both gains and losses. CH50Cash is down by 0.23%,...
The first trading day of a new week was marked with limited liquidity and action on the markets as US and UK traders were off for holidays European...
A clear improvement on the cryptocurrency market can be spotted in the second half of Monday's trading. While no news surfaced that could explain this...
NATGAS gains nearly 1.7% during today's session and attempts to regain some ground after impact of Friday's futures contract rollover. The bullish...
The first trading day of a new week is marked with market calmness. This can be explained with market holidays in the United States and the United Kingdom,...
EUR moved lower in the afternoon, erasing all the daily gains. The move was triggered by comments from ECB members Rehn, Villeroy and Lane. Each of the...
Lack of US and UK sessions limits volatility in Europe Moody's lifts TAG Immobilien's credit rating ECB bankers hint at interest rate cuts...
Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank will act cautiously to anchor inflation expectations at 2% during his speech at the...
At the beginning of the week, sentiment in the cryptocurrency market is moderately positive, as seen primarily in the case of Ethereum. Friday's weakening...
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for May: actual 90.4; forecast 90.5; previous 89.7; 09:00 AM BST, Germany - German...
Today's macro calendar is exceptionally light, and due to holidays in the USA and UK, markets in these countries will remain closed. The only significant...
