Morning Wrap (27.05.2024)
Asian and Pacific indexes are experiencing a moderately upward session. The most gains are seen in Chinese indexes, ranging from 0.45% to 0.75%....
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Indexes on Wall Street end the day with gains supported by a weak dollar. The US500 gained 0.75% to 5325 points and the US100 gained almost 1.20%...
Shares of Israeli freight company ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) are having another successful session today, gaining nearly 8%. The company continues...
The next week could be particularly interesting in the context of recent events. Market sentiment remains very positive, and it seems that any hawkish...
Today's trading session brings a significant rebound in the stock market, supported by the weakening US dollar. The upward trend accelerated...
Christopher Waller, member of the Federal Reserve Board commented US economy today, especially r-star (neutral rate). Waller stance is quite hawkish because...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for May: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 69.6; forecast...
Wall Street indices slightly reduce yesterday's losses at the open Dollar loses, erasing yesterday's gains Bond yields rise The last...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for April: Durables Excluding Transport: previous 0.2% MoM; Durables Excluding...
European markets under pressure at week's end A wave of lawsuits over the Roundup herbicide poses an “existential” threat to the company,...
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday approved 19b-4 applications from Nasdaq, the CBOE and the NYSE to list ETFs linked to the...
Futures point to lower opening of European cash session Waller's speech, durable goods orders and UoM data in focus The SEC officially approved...
UK Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel (M/M) Apr: -2.3% (est -0.5%; prevR -0.2%) - Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel (Y/Y): -2.7% (est -0.3%; prevR 0.4%) -...
The last session of the week in APAC markets resulted in declines in most of the major indexes from the region. Japan's Nikkei is losing nearly...
Nvidia presented great financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, announced a stock split and a dividend increase. In response, the company's...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) is losing nearly 4% today, but at one point the network switch and data center company's stock was losing nearly 7%. The...
Gold futures are losing 1.5% today as bond yields rise and the dollar index (USDIDX) rebounds, following strong preliminary US PMI data for May. The market...
Bitcoin loses 2.7% today and drops below $68.000 level as US dollar and yields surged after much stronger than expected US flash PMI readings. Strong...
US Kansas City Fed Composute came in -2 vs -7 and -8 previously (-1 in Manufacturing vs -13 previously)
EIA Natural Gas inventories change came in 78 bcf (billion cubic feets) vs 85 bcf exp. and 70 bcf previously. NATGAS loses after US inventories change...
