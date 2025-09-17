US Open: Wall Street erases early gains amid hawkish PMI reading. Nvidia surges 10%
U.S. indexes gain, driven by Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares but gains slowed somewhat after the open, and the PMI reading put additional pressure on stock...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Nvidia showed its results for 1Q25. The company again beat expectations. Revenues of the most important Data Center segment rose 427%...
US new homes sales for April came in 634 k vs 678 k exp. and 693 k previously (revised to 665 k) (-4.7% vs -2.2% exp. and 8.8% previously) Reading...
US S&P PMI Services came in 54.8 (the highest since May 2023) vs 51.2 exp. and 51.3 previously US S&P PMI Manufacturing PMI came in 50.9...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,794K; forecast 1,794K; previous 1,786K; Initial...
Ethereum is gaining 0.70% today, returning above $3,800. This week could be crucial for the cryptocurrency market due to several significant catalysts. One...
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data: S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI: actual 52.8; forecast 54.0; previous 54.1; S&P...
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for May: HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 52.3; forecast 52.0; previous 51.7; HCOB Eurozone...
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for May: French HCOB Manufacturing PMI May P: 46.7 (est 45.9; prev 45.3) HCOB Services PMI...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting publications. The most important of these will be the PMI releases for the services and...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. The biggest gains are seen in Japan's Nikkei 225 (+0.90%), Australia's...
Nvidia beat market expectations for another consecutive quarter. In addition to outperforming expectations on all of its most significant financials, the...
The FOMC Minutes presented set a moderate but nonetheless hawkish tone in the stock markets. Comments suggesting uncertainty about the scale of the...
The publication of the FOMC Minutes did not cause undue volatility in the markets. The benchmark US100 retreated slightly, and the dollar appreciated after...
The transcript of the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The Fed bankers communicated the need to keep rates at higher levels for a longer period...
NATGAS is adding close to 5% today on the back of a weather forecast update, which indicates that we will face significantly warmer-than-expected temperatures...
Today's release of the FOMC minutes from the US central bank's May 1 meeting has a chance to raise volatility on the dollar and equity markets...
United States - EIA Data:; Crude Oil Inventories: forecast Actual: 1.820M. Forecast -2.400M; previous -2.508M; Gasoline Inventories:...
US Existing Home Sales Apr: 4.14M (est 4.23M; prev R 4.22M) - Existing Home Sales (M/M): -1.9% (est 0.8%; prev R -3.7%) - Median Home Price For Existing...
The U.S. dollar gains ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes (7 PM BST), and indexes post small gains ahead of Nvidia results (NVDA.US, after the...
