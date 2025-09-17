BREAKING: PPI inflation in Germany slightly lower than expected 📌
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April: German PPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April: German PPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a downward session. China's indices are losing the most, down around 0.85-1.20%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index...
The first session on Wall Street in the new trading week brings gains in the quotations of almost all indices. The technology Nasdaq gains 0.6%, the...
Statements by Fed members on the economy or policy continue. Barr stated that Q1 inflation was a disappointment and more time is needed to assess the situation....
U.S. natural gas (NATGAS)-based futures are gaining nearly 3% today on higher temperature forecasts that could drive demand for electricity generated by...
Silver has reached its highest levels since 2013, possibly crossing the $30 per ounce level for an extended period of time. On Monday, May 20, silver even...
Wall Street in a mixed mood at the start of the week Bankers' comments in focus Wix.com raises full-year forecasts Wall Street is...
DAX continues rebound. German auto makers lose after Morgan Stanley cut forecasts. A court in St. Petersburg has frozen some of the assets...
Copper CFDs are gaining 2.30% today, approaching the next important level of USD 11 000 per tonne. At the same time, copper is posting the biggest gains...
The EUR/USD pair has shown a strong recovery over the past few weeks, with buyers breaking through a significant technical level. The downward trend line,...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. There are no macroeconomic releases in the events that could have a major impact on the global...
The world's largest cryptocurrency continues to do well, with Bitcoin's price already rebounding more than 15% from April's lows. At the same...
Asia-Pacific indices record a moderately upward session. Indexes from China gain the most, between 0.60-0.70%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gains...
Major indexes in the USA end the day around opening levels. US500 gains 0.10% and US100 remains unchanged at 0.00%. In Europe, most stock...
The next week may be big in terms of market volatility as there are a number of top-tier events scheduled. Traders will be offered FOMC minutes, earnings...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) experienced a surge in trading volumes this week, driven by increased activity in GameStop and other meme stocks, boosting its shares...
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are extending the wave of gains initiated after the reading of lower US CPI data. The most popular cryptocurrency broke...
Contracts are noted with a slight increase Bond yields are rising The dollar is also gaining The last day of this week looks quite interesting....
Silver continues its strong rebound for the second week in a row and is on track to close above $30 per ounce barrier, the highest point since February...
European indices trade lower DE40 drops to 1-week low Lanxess plunges after downgrades at BNPP Exane and Jefferies European stock market indices...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator