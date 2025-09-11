Apple gains 1.16 % after quarterly results; Apple Intelligence adoption accelerates 📌🔎
Apple beat expectations in fiscal Q3 2025: revenue rose 10 % y/y to a record USD 94.0 bn, and diluted EPS climbed 12 % to USD 1.57. Growth was driven by...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Amazon’s second-quarter results beat lofty expectations: revenue rose 13 % y/y to USD 167.7 bn and diluted EPS reached USD 1.68, far above consensus....
U.S. indices are rising today on the back of strong Big Tech earnings. The S&P 500 is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq gains 0.8%, while the Dow Jones is...
Wall Street rallies today on most recent Big Tech earnings that come as reassuring amid concerns about potential overvaluation of technological megacaps...
Key Predictions Anticipated Q3 FY25 Revenue: $89.1-$89.3 billion (+3.7-4.2% year-over-year) EPS: $1.42-$1.43 (+1.4% year-over-year) iPhone...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for June: PCE Price index: actual 2.6% YoY; forecast 2.5% YoY; previous 2.4%...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for July: German CPI: actual 2.0% YoY; forecast 1.9% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY; German...
Thursday's session on European markets brings mixed investor sentiment, even though sentiment on Wall Street (in terms of futures) is similarly better...
On July 30, 2025, President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 50% tariffs on select copper products, crucially exempting refined copper, the most...
The White House on Wednesday released a 160-page “road map” for cryptocurrencies, the most comprehensive proposal for U.S. federal policy on...
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) unanimously voted to keep the short-term interest rate at 0.5 %, as expected, and sharply raised its inflation forecasts. In its...
Today’s macro calendar contains several key items, but it is a bit less packed than yesterday’s and tomorrow’s. We will see the U.S....
The indices on the U.S. stock market fully recovered yesterday from the losses triggered by the Fed’s press conference following its interest-rate...
Meta delivered absolutely spectacular results for Q2 2025, surpassing expectations across virtually all key metrics. The company's shares rose by nearly...
Microsoft Corporation today announced impressive results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 (calendar Q2 2025), significantly exceeding analyst...
Today's Fed decision was rather uneventful, even despite two votes for a cut, which was the first such situation since 1993. What is more, the statement...
A conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has just begun. gun. Below are the most important comments made by the banker: The economy is in...
As expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged at 4.5%. EURUSD gained briefly after the decision, while US100 fell. September isn't mentioned...
Gas prices are falling by almost 4% today and are now very close to the USD 3/MMBTU level, despite the ongoing cooling season, during which prices usually...
