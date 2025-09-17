Chart of the day - CHN.cash (17.05.2024)
Highlight of today's Asia-Pacific session was release of monthly activity data for April from China. Data can be best described as mixed, with industrial...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
European indices set for lower opening Final CPI data for April from euro area due at 10:00 am BST Speeches from Fed, ECB and BoE members European...
Wall Street indices traded pulled back slightly from record highs yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones ticked 0.10% lower and Nasdaq declined...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 and Nasdaq trade flat, Dow Jones gains 0.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 drops 0.6% Dow Jones was...
Walmart (WMT.US) rallies over 6% today, following release of fiscal-Q1 2025 earnings report (calendar February - April 2024). US retailer reported results...
US natural gas prices have been climbing recently. NATGAS is trading over 50% above local lows reach in mid-April. There was quite a noticeable futures...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Cisco Systems reported fiscal-Q3 results on Wednesday Earnings turned out to be better-than-expected Company boost full-year revenue forecast Spike...
Wall Street indices open mixed US30 breaks above 40,000 pts mark Deere & Co drops after lowering full-year profit outlook Wall Street indices...
US industrial production report for April was released today at 2:15 pm BST. Report was expected to show small increases in industrial and manufacturing...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 222K; forecast 219K; previous 232K; Jobless Claims...
US housing market data for April was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show small month-over-month increase in building permits as...
AlphaValue downgrades Porsche stock Investors fear maintenance of hawkish Fed bankers' stance General market situation: Thursday's...
Japan's economy experienced a more significant contraction than anticipated in the first quarter of 2024, with an annualized decrease of 2.0% compared...
Yesterday's CPI data stirred investors' emotions and was a catalyst for dynamic gains in the stock markets. However, the report itself was not...
Stock indices from Asia-Pacific are recording a rising session following record gains on Wall Street the previous day. Chinese indices are gaining...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by US CPI reading for April. S&P 500 gains 1%, Dow Jones adds 0.7%, while Nasdaq jumps 1.2% US...
Monday.com (MNDY.US), US software company, rallies almost 20% and is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. The move higher in company's...
Cocoa futures are trading higher for the second day in a row, gaining around 7% today. This comes after a record single-day plunge on Monday, when cocoa...
Precious metals are enjoying strong gains today, with US CPI data providing fuel for the move. While US CPI report for April was more or less in-line with...
