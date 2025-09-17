BREAKING: OIL trims losses after DOE report
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a decline in headline...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Wall Street opens higher after in-line CPI reading US500 tested 5,300 pts area GameStop and AMC drop as meme stock rally eases Wall Street...
Today's US inflation reading came in roughly in line with expectations, marking the first U.S. inflation reading this year that didn't surprise...
The meme stock rush that fueled Wall Street excitement in 2021 has once again swept the stock market. The alleged return of legendary user @RoaringKitty,...
Key macro release of the week - US CPI report for April - has just been released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline...
- US, retail sales report for April. Actual: 0.0% m/m. Expectations: 0.4% m/m. Previously: 0.7% m/m. ex-auto data: Actual: 0.2% m/m. Expectations:...
Markets are waiting for a key macro release of the week - US CPI report for April scheduled for 1:30 pm BST today. The report will be closely watched as...
The German index slightly gains The euro weakens in anticipation of the June rate cut The dollar weakens ahead of the CPI report release Indices...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Industrial Production for March: Industrial Production: actual 0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous...
The recent Wage Price Index (WPI) report for the first quarter of 2024 brought some relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as wage growth slowed....
Futures point to higher opening of cash session in Europe The key reading of the day will be the US CPI report for April Data release at 1:30...
Swedish CPI (M/M) Apr: 0.3% (est 0.4%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) Apr: 3.9% (est 4.0%; prev 4.1%) The SEK is losing against the EUR after a lower-than-expected...
Wednesday's session will be marked by CPI data from the US. Publication at 1:30 pm BST. The CPI data offers a chance for a dovish...
Indices on Wall Street end the day slightly positive despite hawkish comments from Jerome Powell and slightly higher PPI data. The US500 gains 0.10%,...
Alibaba, the Chinese giant operating in the e-commerce industry, presents mixed financial results for the first quarter of this year. It is worth mentioning...
Investments in data centres are becoming increasingly attractive due to the rapid expansion of data-driven technologies, particularly AI. As consumers...
‘Meme stocks’ have once again taken over Wall Street, as can be seen from the strong gains of companies such as AMC, GameStop and AMC. For...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided a comprehensive overview of the current economic situation, highlighting several key points. Powell...
The dollar is one of the weaker G10 currencies Yields on US bonds are falling Indices on Wall Street are trying to rebound US indices open...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for April: PPI ex. Food/Energy/Transport: actual 3.1% YoY; previous 2.8% YoY; PPI:...
