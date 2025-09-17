Bitcoin falls 3.20% and tests $61,000 support 🎯
The second phase of Friday's trading session on international financial markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. The US dollar regained...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized the need for the central bank to proceed with caution and deliberation as it works towards achieving...
Indices open higher Bond yields gain Dollar also slightly positive On the last day of this week, equity market indices continue to rise, gaining...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for May: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 68.8; forecast...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for April: Unemployment Rate: actual 6.1%; forecast 6.2%; previous 6.1%; Participation...
Novavax (NVAX.US) shares are gaining nearly 120% before the start of this week's final trading session on the back of the signing of a $1.2 billion...
DAX at new historic highs Demand side dominates during the first half of Friday's session Investment banks review their analytical coverage...
Gold is trading at its highest levels in almost three weeks and has gained 1.3%, approaching the USD 2380 per ounce level. It is just 2.3% short of its...
Hang Seng rallied almost 2.5% today and was the best performing major stock market index from Asia-Pacific region. The move higher was triggered by a Bloomberg...
European indices open higher ECB minutes and Canadian jobs data for April Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed members European stock market indices...
UK data pack including GDP data for Q1 2024 and industrial production data for March was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report turned out to be a positive...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, with all major US benchmarks booking gains. S&P 500 gained 0.51%, Dow Jones moved 0.85%...
Wall Street indices rebound in the second half of the session despite a weaker opening. The US500 gains 0.40% and the US100 0.30%. Improved...
AppLovin (APP.US) gains over 18% after quarterly earnings release. AppLovin's first quarter of 2024 showcased a robust performance with significant...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 79B (Forecast 87B, Previous 59B)
The dollar is losing in reaction to key resistance Bond yields largely unchanged Volatility on Wall Street is very low Indices are opening flat On...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 231K (est 212K, prevR 209K) US100 bid into this print so far. Of course, a single reading does not accurately depict...
Walt Disney released fiscal-Q2 results this week Stock matched sales expectations and beat profit expectations New 2024 EPS growth outlook seen...
Pound reverses initial declines after the governor Bailey said, that that the bank is not yet at the point to cut the base rate Other comments: Inflationary...
- BoE decision on interest rates. Actual: 5.25%. Expectations: 5.25%. Previously: 5.25%. Distribution of bankers' votes (hike-hold-lower)....
