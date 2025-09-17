DE40: DAX struggles to reach historic highs despite mixed sentiment in Europe
Sentiment in Europe cools slightly DAX, however, gains 0.4% and struggles to retest historic highs Mercedes-Benz and Vonovia lose after dividend...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
ARM Holdings (ARM.US) published fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report yesterday after close of the market session. While results for the January-March 2024 quarter...
The most important macro event of today's session in all likelihood will be the Bank of England's decision on interest rates. It is widely believed...
Futures point to conservative opening of European cash session Japanese yen gives back gains fueled by verbal FX interventions Investors'...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street somewhat cooled bullish investor sentiment.The technology Nasdaq lost 0.18%, the smaller-cap Russell 2000 fell...
Wall Street indices are trading mostly lower today, snapping a 4-day rally. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Nasdaq trades 0.3% lower and small-cap Russell 2000...
ARM Holdings (ARM.US) is scheduled to announce its fiscal-Q4 2024 results today after close of the Wall Street session. Report will be closely watched...
Oil is bouncing off 2-month lows, which were reached earlier today. Crude prices was down as much as 2% earlier today, but has fully recovered from and...
Tesla (TSLA.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap. The move lower was triggered by a report from Reuters. News agency reported that...
Japanese media, precisely TV Tokyo, informed that Japan has intervened in the FX market last week. Report is based on information from anonymous Japanese...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an over-million...
Wall Street opens lower US2000 with potential head and shoulders pattern Big post-earnings moves on Arista, Shopify, Reddit and ZoomInfo Wall...
Over the past 13 weeks, Wall Street-listed companies have announced their willingness to buy back more than $383 billion worth of their own shares, the...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) is taking a hit in US premarket trading today. Stock sinks 7% following release of Q1 2024 earnings report. Company reported...
European indices continue upward wave German DAX clears the way to test the zone of historical peaks Quarterly results from Puma, BMW and Siemens...
Today, the dollar is exceptionally strong in the first part of the day. The US Dollar Index (USDIDX) is gaining 0.16%, and earlier in the day, the increases...
Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 3.75% (Forecast 3.75%, Previous 4.00%) The Riksbank reduced the policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.75% as...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light, however, investors' attention will be focused on the statements of FOMC members in the latter...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Industrial Production for March: German Industrial Production: actual -3.35% YoY; previous -5.16% YoY; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are having a down session. The biggest losses are observed in the Japanese Nikkei 225 index (-1.20%) and the Singapore SG20cash...
