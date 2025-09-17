Daily summary: A solid trading day on the Old Continent
Tuesday's trading session on the Old Continent brought sizable gains in almost all indices. German DAX gained 1.45%, French CAC40 added 0.99%, and...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Cocoa is rebounding by almost 14% today, which is probably the biggest daily spike ever. Of course, the market closes at 6:30 pm GMT, so some of the movement...
Neel Kashkari of the U.S. Fed just commented on the latest NFP data from the U.S. and hinted at possible further steps by the Federal Reserve in terms...
Arista Networks is a major player in the artificial intelligence space, albeit in a different segment than chipmakers. Arista is a provider of data center...
Apple (AAPL.US) has just launched a live broadcast in which it shares with the public the new iPad tablet offering. The company's shares are...
- Canada, Ivey PMI for April. Actual: 63.0. Expected: 58.1. Previous: 57.5 It is worth noting that much of the rebound in the Ivey PMI index...
Disney results in focus Palantir's lower forecasts lift the company's shares by nearly 10% The Wall Street indices started Tuesday's...
The entertainment industry giant released its 2Q24 results today (the company's fiscal year does not align with the calendar year). The company exceeded...
Ferrari will always deliver one less car than the market demands. These are the words of Enzo Ferrari, founder of the Italian sports car company, which...
Oil Speculations arise regarding the extension of voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ countries for the second half of this year Saudi Arabia is...
European indices continue upward wave German DAX breaks above key resistance zone Zalando and UBS quarterly results Overall market situation: Almost...
European carbon emission prices are taking a hit today. EMISS trades over 3% lower on the day as higher usage of renewable energy and increase supply of...
Rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia was the highlight of today's Asia-Pacific session. Central bank was expected to keep rates unchanged...
European indices open higher Second-tier data from Europe and Canada, Fed and ECB speakers Earnings reports from Walt Disney, Arista Networks and...
German factory orders data for March was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show an increase in factory orders on a monthly basis. Instead,...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.25% higher, Nasdaq jumped 0.90% and small-cap...
Wall Street indices traded higher during the first session of a new week. S&P 500 gains 0.7%, Dow Jones adds 0.3%, Nasdaq jumps 0.8% and small-cap...
Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session. Announcement will be made...
Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, trade higher over the week and those gains extended into Monday's trading. Bitcoin was testing $65,000 area earlier...
Wall Street indices open higher, led by Russell 2000 S&P 500 at 3-week highs Perficient rallies 50% after accepting acquistion offer Wall...
