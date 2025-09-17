🔼 NATGAS gains almost 3%
April was the first month of gains for US natural gas prices (NATGAS) since October last year. The earlier period from November to March was the longest...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
April was the first month of gains for US natural gas prices (NATGAS) since October last year. The earlier period from November to March was the longest...
Q1 2024 earnings reports from the largest US companies have already been released but it doesn't mean that reporting season is over. Earnings calendar...
European indices continue the gains started on Wall Street on Friday Hypoport releases its Q1 2024 results ECB's Lane reinforces dovish...
Bitcoin continues its recovery at the start of the week, returning above the $65,000 level. The largest cryptocurrency is up 2.10% today. The correction...
08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for April: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 56.2; forecast 56.0; previous 56.1; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI...
Today's macroeconomic calendar holds several interesting publications and speeches from central bankers, including the Fed, SNB, and ECB. In the...
Indexes from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. The Australian S&P/ASX200 is gaining the most (+0.35%). However, indexes...
02:45 pm BST - PMI report for the U.S. services sector for April. Actual: 51.3. Expected: 50.9 Previously: 51.7. 03:00 pm BST - ISM report for the US...
Last week, investors on the financial markets were focused on events in the USA. We learned about the Fed's decision regarding interest rates and received...
US100 gains after lower NFP reading Apple gains nearly 7% at Wall Street opening At 3 pm BST, ISM PMI data from the service sector will be...
- US NFP report for April. Change in non-farm employment. Currently: 175 thousand. Expected: 245 thousand. Previously: 303 thousand. Change...
Germany's DAX gains ahead of US NFP reading Attention in Germany turns to Henkel and Daimler Truck stocks Credit Agricole publishes higher-than-forecast...
Puig (PUIG.ES) could become the most important IPO on the Spanish market since Acciona Energía in 2021. The multinational company has decided to...
Analysts estimate that the change in hiring will be +238,000 along with a 0.3% month-on-month increase in wages and the unemployment rate held at 3.8% However,...
Final PMI data for the UK services sector for April. Currently: 55.0; expected: 54.9; previous: 53.1. Composite reading of 54.1 versus 54.0 expected...
Norges Bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5%, in line with analysts' expectations. NOK strengthened against the dollar...
Futures point to higher opening of European indices in early Friday session Investors' attention will focus today on the NFP report from the US The...
Futures based on U.S. stock indices gained yesterday after the close of the cash session following the release of Apple's quarterly results. The...
Apple (AAPL.US) gains 7.50% after announcing better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year. Total sales revenue...
The indices on Wall Street opened today with little change, and for the first few hours of the cash session, changes fluctuated around zero. However,...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator