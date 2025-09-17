Qualcomm gains 6.50% after earnings report📈
Qualcomm gains 6.50% after quarterly results that exceeded expectations, reflecting a revival in the smartphone market. The company reported adjusted revenues...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Wall Street Opens with Slight Gains Dollar Index Gains in the First Part of the Day Bond Yields Decline Following Fed Decision Markets today...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - Durable Goods for March: Factory orders ex transportation: actual 0.5% MoM; previous 1.1% MoM; Factory...
Today, after the close of the trading session on Wall Street, financial results for the first quarter of the year will be presented by Apple (AAPL.US),...
US jobless claims came in 207k vs 211k exp. and 208k previously (continued claims 1,774 mln vs 1,79 mln exp. and 1,781 mln previously) US productivity...
US Challenger Layoffs came in 64.789k vs 90.309k previoulsy
Final April PMI from eurozone Germany. 42,5 Previously: 42.2 Eurozone. 45,7 Previously: 45.6 France 45.3 Previously: 44,9 Italy. 47.3 Previously:...
The USDJPY pair instantly recovered a good part of the losses today after the probable intervention of the Bank of Japan and is now gaining more than 1%,...
Higher stock market opening in Europe EURUSD back above 1.07 after Powell's comments yesterday Manufacturing PMIs of European economies, US...
Bond markets gained after Powell's speech yesterday, which was seen as rather dovish, looking at the piling up problems in US inflation readings Although...
Fed holds rates steady as expected, but starts QT tapering from June 1st. Treasury bond reduction will be $25 billion, not $60 billion as previously....
US500 and US100 are paring back yesterday's losses, EURUSD is bouncing back, and gold is trading near yesterday's open, following Powell's...
The economy has made considerable progress toward dual goals. Inflation has eased substantially but remains too high Inflation is still too high and...
Market reaction to the Fed's decision has been muted. The dollar initially ticked lower, while stock indices gained when the Fed announced it would...
Key rate kept unchanged at 5.5% in line with expectations. Fed announced QT tapering. Fed decided to cut treasury runoff cap to $25B (previously...
WTI oil is losing nearly 3% today, testing around $79 per barrel, following the release of a DOE report showing a 7.26 million bbl inventory build, against...
Crude oil inventories: +7.265 mb (expected: -2.3 mb; previously: -6.368 mb) Gasoline inventories: +0.344 mb (expected: -1.02 mb; previously: -0.634...
ISM Manufacturing for April: 49.2 (expected: 50; previously: 50.3) Prices paid: 60.9 (expected: 55.4; previously: 55.8) New orders: 49.1 (expected:...
U.S. index futures trade roughly flat ahead of Fed decision; tech sector sentiment is weak today; US100 loses 0.17% Super Micro Computer's (SMCI.US)...
S&P PMI Manufacturing from US came in 50 vs 49.9 exp. and 49.9 previously Now Wall Street is waiting for more important reading of ISM Manufacturing...
