Pfizer shows resilience to COVID-19 vaccine and drugs sales decline in Q1 results
Pfizer reported better-than-expected Q1 2024 results, demonstrating resilience to the decline in COVID-19 vaccine and drug sales. The company raised its...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
US April ADP data came in 192k vs 180k exp. and 184k in previously reading US April service-providing jobs were up to 145,000, goods-producing jobs...
The Fed will publish its decision at 7 PM GMT today, chair Powell's press conference will be held at 7:30 PM GMT p.m. No new macroeconomic...
Cocoa futures, have lost more than 27% over the past two sessions, approaching a record two-day low, dating back to 1960. The near 20% rebound from the...
Shares of the Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US) gain almost 5% in pre-market trading after US senate passed a Russian uranium import ban, sending the bill to...
UK Manufacturing PMI (final) came in 49.1 vs 48.7 expected and 48.7 previously GBP strengthen slightly after higher than expected final PMI reading...
European exchanges remain closed due to holidays Markets await macro data from the US (ADP report, JOLTS, ISM manufacturing) Fed decision and Powell's...
The biggest cryptocurrency extends downward correction today, with prices falling for a moment even $58.000 support zone. US dollar gains and USDIDX hits...
After yesterday's weak session on Wall Street, which was marked by declines in technology companies and a nearly 2% sell-off on the Nasdaq100, APAC...
AMD announced results for the first quarter of 2024, which were mostly in line with analyst expectations. The company's revenue was $5.47 billion,...
Amazon has shown very solid Q1 2024 results, once again surpassing analysts' expectations, both in terms of revenue and earnings per share (EPS). The...
The last trading session of April on world markets brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. European indices DAX and CAC40 lost today almost 1%....
The U.S. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) is reclassifying marijuana as a less-dangerous drug, according to Associated Press (AP) reports, which has...
The most important report of the day as far as the U.S. market and the Big-Tech sector is concerned will be Amazon's (AMZN.US) quarterly report today....
Wall Street opens in a weaker sentiment. US100 and US500 futures lose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively Eli Lilly (LLY.US) and PayPal (PYPL.US) stocks dominate...
Ethereum is losing more than 5.5% today after spot ETFs in Hong Kong disappointed the expectations of some investors and did not prove to be a catalyst...
US CB Consumer Confidence came in 97 vs 104 exp. and 103.1 revised, previously data US Chicago PMI came also weaker than expected, showing 37.9 vs...
MoM GDP reading from Canada (April) came in 0.2% vs 0.3% exp. and 0.4% previously Weaker than expected Canadian GDP data pressured the Canadian...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are gaining nearly 7.5% ahead of the opening of today's trading session on Wall Street, following the release of better-than-expected...
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are gaining 0.70% in pre-market trading ahead of the publication of their first-quarter results, which are expected...
