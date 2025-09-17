Ethereum and Bitcoin slumps as Hong Kong spot ETFs debut disappoints investors 📉
The largest of the cryptocurrencies Bitcoin loses more than 3% today and retreats to $61,000, while the largest of the 'altcoins, Ethereum, records...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Gold: We learned the first quarter data for the gold market according to Metal Focus and the World Gold Council Demand in Q1 was lower than Q4...
The DAX declines in the first half of the day Euro and USD strengthen In the second day of this week, futures contracts on major European indices...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data: HICP ex Energy and Food: previous 0.9% MoM; HICP ex Energy & Food: actual 2.8% YoY;...
08:55 AM BST, Germany - Employment Data for April: German Unemployment Change: actual 10K; forecast 7K; previous 4K; German...
The Australian Dollar is one of the weaker G10 currencies today following an unexpected drop in March retail sales. The report showed a decline across...
Today, several GDP reports for the first quarter of 2024 from Eurozone member countries are scheduled, along with a report for the entire Eurozone at 10:00...
Asia-Pacific indices are experiencing a moderately positive session, remaining in slight positive territory. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is up by 1.05%,...
This week's first session brought mixed sentiment among investors. Neutral sentiment dominates the German stock market, with the DAX...
Tomorrow before the market open, Coca-Cola Company (KO.US) will show its results for 1Q24. Banking analysts anticipate that the decline in inflation dynamics...
Cocoa prices retreated nearly 11% at the start of the week after West Africa began to see slightly more rainfall, quieting fears that the next crop season...
Wall Street posts gains at the start of week Apple and Tesla drive upward wave Domino's Pizza releases strong results for Q1 2024 Wall...
The Statistisches Bundesamt has just released preliminary inflation figures for April. The report fell short of expectations, coming in at 2.2% on an annual...
German DAX in mixed mood at the start of the week CPI data from Germany at 1:00 pm BST Downward pressure on Deutsch Bank shares General...
The end of April, coinciding with the start of a new week, brings a significant surprise in the currency market. The USDJPY pair tested the 160 level at...
On Wednesday, the third meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Board regarding interest rates will take place this year. Investors expect no changes in...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for April: Spanish CPI: actual 3.3% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY; Spanish...
Today, investors will see several interesting publications from European Union member countries. Inflation reports for April from countries such as Spain...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region have a positive session. The biggest gains are seen in Chinese indices: CHN.cash (+0.96%) and HK.cash (+1.35%)....
The last session of this week on the stock exchanges brought substantial gains in stock index valuations. The Polish WIG20 gained 1.31%, the German...
