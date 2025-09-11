Microsoft 4Q24/25 preview - what can we expect ❓
Microsoft (MSFT.US), along with Meta Platforms, will join the "Magnificent Seven" group of companies today, publishing their latest quarterly...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Oil inventories rose by 7.7 million barrels, compared to expectations of a decline of 2.6 million barrels and a previous decline of 3.2 million barrels....
The start of today's session on Wall Street is marked by moderate optimism, with investors focusing on numerous macroeconomic data releases and corporate...
Canada - BoC Interest Rate Decision for December: Actual: 2.75%; forecast 2.75%; previous 2.75%; Bank of Canada monetary policy...
Meta is more than just a social media company. It is also an advertising behemoth and a company heavily invested in new technologies, encompassing not...
Annualized growth for Q2 (first reading): 3.0% (expected: 2.4%; previous: -0.5%) Core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index (quarterly): 2.5%...
At 7:00 p.m. BST time the FOMC will announce its decision on U.S. interest‑rate levels. The consensus assumes that the Fed will leave rates unchanged,...
ADP report for July: 104,000 (expected: 75,000; previous: -33,000) Very strong data compared to expectations and a clear improvement over the previous...
European investors are showing clear optimism today, boosted by encouraging earnings reports that help recover from recent post-trade-deal setbacks. Italian...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 0.1% QoQ; forecast 0.0% QoQ; previous 0.6% QoQ; GDP (Q2): actual 1.4% YoY;...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for July: Spanish CPI: actual 2.7% YoY; forecast 2.6% YoY; previous 2.3% YoY; Spanish...
Yesterday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the creation and redemption of shares in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in “in-kind”...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Retail Sales Data for June: German Retail Sales: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -1.6% MoM; German...
Today kicks off an intense second half of the week in terms of macroeconomic and financial releases. The most important event will be the Federal Reserve’s...
Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indices are up between 0.50% and 0.90%, following the extension...
After a notably optimistic start to Tuesday’s session, Wall Street reversed course into the red. Both the S&P 500 (US500) and Nasdaq (US100)...
USDJPY ends the day flat, resisting dollar strength seen across other G10 currencies (EURUSD: -0.4%, AUDUSD: -0.2%, USDCHF: +0.5%, USDCAD: +0.25%, GBPUSD:...
EURUSD continues its decline from earlier this week, extending losses to nearly 2%. The pair has dropped over 200 pips, starting the week around 1.1750...
Wall Street is trading slightly higher on Tuesday as key earnings reports keep rolling in. While early bullish momentum has moderated, major U.S. indices...
03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for June: actual 7.437M; forecast 7.510M; previous 7.712M; 03:00...
