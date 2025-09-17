Abbvie dips 4.00% following quarterly results 📃
Abbvie (ABBV.US) is down nearly 4.0% after publishing its first quarter 2024 results. Investor reaction to the release reflects a mixed report. The declines...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Abbvie (ABBV.US) is down nearly 4.0% after publishing its first quarter 2024 results. Investor reaction to the release reflects a mixed report. The declines...
The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged at 0.1% today, leading to another wave of weakness in the Japanese yen, resulting in the USDJPY pair hitting...
PCE data did not cause major changes in the market Bond yields erase gains after yesterday's GDP report The dollar gains despite initial losses...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for April: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 79.0; forecast...
Thyssenkrupp is selling part of its stake in steel business to a Czech company. Consumer confidende in Germany rises. Traton...
A monthly data pack for March from the United States, including PCE inflation, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was closely watched as PCE is...
The results of Alphabet have turned out better than market expectations, and the company's prospects in terms of AI and cloud segment growth, as well...
The shares of Snap (SNAP.US), a U.S.-based company that creates social media app Snapchat, are gaining nearly 25% before the opening of this week's...
Microsoft reported fiscal-Q3 results yesterday Report turned out to be better-than-expected almost all across the board Cloud revenue accounts for...
A sharp move could be spotted on the Japanese yen market this morning, with investors wondering whether Bank of Japan decided to intervene. JPY has been...
8 AM GMT - Spanish unemployment rate: 12.29% vs 11.92% exp. vs 11.76% previously Retail sales (seasonally adjusted): 0.6% YoY vs 2.2% exp....
Bank of Japan today held rates unchanged at 0.1% level, leading to another wave of Japanese yen depreciation, as USDJPY hit 156 level at 34-year highs....
Futures suggest higher stock market opening in Europe ECB 1-year and 3-year inflation expectations All eyes on US PCE inflation data With...
Sentiments on Wall Street improved after Microsoft and Alphabet released higher than anticipated earnings, with strong results in cloud services and...
The biggest company on Wall Street, Microsoft (MSFT.US) provided better than expected results on almost every measure and very strong performance of Azure...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains almost 1.5% as Big Tech companies Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US) reported stronger than anticipated Q1...
European market sentiment was mostly weak today. The DAX and CAC40 lost more than 0.9%, the exception was the UK's FTSE, which posted a nearly 0.5%...
British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.UK) sued Pfizer and BioNTech in US federal court, accusing both companies of infringing GSK patents related...
Declines on Wall Street are accelerating after today's release of Q1 2024 GDP data. The annualized change in GDP was just 1.6%, against a forecast...
Chicago wheat futures on CBOT are still traded in the $615 per bushel zone amid concerns about lack of raining in US and Russia wheat growing areas and...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator