BREAKING: USDCAD jumps after data from US and Canada
USDCAD experienced a volatility jump at 1:30 pm BST today, following release of data from the United States and Canada. US durable goods orders data for...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
USDCAD experienced a volatility jump at 1:30 pm BST today, following release of data from the United States and Canada. US durable goods orders data for...
The shares of aerospace giant Boeing (BA.US) are gaining nearly 3% before the opening of today's cash session on Wall Street. The reason for the gains...
Tesla (TSLA.US) reported Q1 2024 earnings report yesterday after close of Wall Street session. Report turned out to be a disappointment when compared to...
Profits at one of the largest U.S. telecom corporations AT&T (T.US) beat expectations, although sales came in lower than forecast, in a highly competitive...
German DAX maintains part of morning gains Kering falls 8% after release of quarterly results Evotec presents unfulfilling forecasts for 2024 Overall...
CBI industrial orders from the United Kingdom came in -23 vs -16 exp. and -18 previously At the same time the UK business optimism came in better...
The token of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, Binancecoin (BNB) has been showing incredible resilience recently and is doing better...
The Australian dollar is the best performing currency in the broad FX market today on the back of a higher-than-expected CPI inflation reading. Inflation...
Germany April Ifo business climate index 89.4 vs 88.8 expected Current conditions 88.9 vs 88.7 expected Expectations 89.9 vs 88.7 expected German...
Wednesday's session on equity markets promises to be positive. After yesterday's gains in Wall Street indices, the bullish trend was extended today...
Wednesday's session on equity markets promises to be positive. After yesterday's gains in Wall Street indices, the bullish trend was extended...
The electric car manufacturer showed results well below market expectations. Tesla is strongly feeling the competition from the Chinese producers, which...
Sentiments in the European session were positive today. Germany's DAX gained more than 1.5%, with the CAC40 up 0.8%. The British FTSE fared slightly...
US biopharmaceutical company, Biogen (BIIB.US), will report its results tomorrow; before Wall Street opens. Value-oriented fund Patient Capital Management...
According to still unconfirmed reports from a well-known 'Phone Chip Expert' profile on the Weibo platform, Apple is developing its own AI server...
US regional Richmond Fed index came in -7 vs -8 exp. and -11 previously US new home sales: 0.693k vs 0.669k exp. and 0.662 previously (8.8% MoM vs 1.1%...
U.S. indexes gain after market opening. US500 rises 0.6% after weaker than expected flash S&P PMI data Nearly 1% drop in oil prices improves Wall...
US S&P Composite flash PMI reading (April) came in 50.9 vs 52 exp. and 52.1 previously Manufacturing PMI: 49.9 vs 52 exp. and 51.9 previously Services...
General Electric (GE.US) shares are gaining nearly 4.5% in pre-market trading following the release of better-than-expected results and optimistic full-year...
Futures on Chicago wheat surged almost 10% after the 'bottom' from rollover and are gaining today, for a third consecutive session. Wheat...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator