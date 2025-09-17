Commodity Wrap - Gold, Natural Gas, Cocoa, Coffee (23.04.2024)
Gold Gold dropped over 100 USD per ounce from the peak last week, most likely due to the calming of the situation in the Middle East. After Israel's...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
More
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
More
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Futures quotes for Chinese benchmarks are on an upward wave today. We can at least partly see the reason for this in comments from UBS and Goldman Sachs,...
European with sizable gains during Tuesday's trading PMI data points to the strength of the European services sector SAP shares its quarterly...
Tesla to report Q1 earnings today after market close Stock is trading over 40% year-to-date lower Q1 deliveries and production data disappointed Price...
Flash PMI indices for April from the United Kingdom were released today at 9:30 am BST. Report was expected to show an uptick in manufacturing gauge as...
Nasdaq-100 (US100) as well as other Wall Street indices have been struggling recently. Still-tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as...
Flash PMI indices for April from France and Germany were released this morning at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Reports were expected to show...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs for April from Europe and the United States Earnings reports from Tesla and Lockheed Martin, among...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday as market moods were supported by lack of further Middle East escalation over the weekend S&P 500...
News flow at the beginning of a new week was very light. Lack of further escalation in the Middle East put pressure on safe haven assets and supported...
Future of the Video Conferencing Sector The true breakthrough in the video conferencing software market turned out to be the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020,...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) as well as other US crypto-linked stocks trade higher today. Bitcoin halving was completed this week, and will result in reduced...
Downward move on Brent (OIL) market that was launched in the first half of April has slowed down. Last week's Iranian and Israeli airstrikes on one...
Wall Street indices open higher Lack of further Middle East escalation supports market moods Tesla drops after announcing price cuts Wall Street...
Gold and other precious metals are taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. GOLD is trading 2% lower, PLATINUM and PALLADIUM drop around 0.8-0.9%,...
Verizon Communications (VZ.US) is gaining 1.50% after the company published its quarterly earnings report. Verizon reported losing fewer wireless subscribers...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 is entering its most interesting period. Traders are about to get reports from the largest tech companies from...
European indices open higher DAX records a 0.70% increase above 18,000 points Villeroy from the ECB confirms rate cuts in June At the start...
The possibility of earlier-than-anticipated interest rate cuts in the Eurozone, along with the recent sell-off in indices, is exerting pressure on the...
The Bitcoin halving event took place overnight from Friday to Saturday. Despite many speculations, during the event itself, there were no significant movements...
