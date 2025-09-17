Bitcoin gains 4% ahead 4th halving 💥
This Saturday, probably around 5 AM GMT, the fourth ever halving of Bitcoin will take place. This is an important event for the cryptocurrency market,...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
The US market has been in a downward trend for over a week. Weak inflation data has negatively affected investors' sentiment, and escalating tensions...
US - Existing home sales (March 2024) came in 4.19M vs 4,20M exp. 4,38M previously (4.3% down on MoM basis) The report showed that higher...
EIA data on US natural gas inventories came in 50 bcf vs 51 bcf expected. NATGAS reacted with slightly gains to this report. US natural gas inventories...
Cocoa rallies 7% today and has fully recovered from the correction that occurred at the beginning of this week. Moreover, price moved above $10,800 per...
Sentiments on DAX are weak compared to other EU indices. DE40 futures drops slightly Sartorius (SRT.DE) missed EBITDA expectations, shares loses 16%...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for April: actual 15.5; forecast 1.5; previous 3.2; Philly...
Netflix to report Q1 2024 earnings today after market close Market expects uptick in revenue growth Net income expected to grow over 50% YoY New...
Today we learned about cocoa processing data from Europe and Asia. These were highly anticipated data that could show a clear reduction in demand due to...
Bitcoin gains 0.50% to a level of 61,500 USD. Today, we observe the price stabilizing around the support level above 60,000 USD. These levels have been...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM.US) announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2024, with consolidated revenue reaching NT$592.64...
The first part of today shows a slight rebound in the markets. During the session in the Asia-Pacific region, we observe increases of even above 1.00%,...
Indexes from Asia and the Pacific are mostly experiencing an upward session. Chinese indexes are gaining the most, including HSCEI (+1.50%) and FTSE...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session higher, but upbeat moods did not last long. Gains were erased during the session and now major...
Oil is pulling back strongly today, with declines intensifying around 4:00 PM after the DOE report, which showed a significant increase in oil inventories....
There is a belief, in the coffee market that a strong real encourages maintaining stocks in Brazil and selling at a later date or on the domestic market....
Autodesk (ADSK.US) is trading around 5% lower on the day. Company said that it will not be able to file its annual report within the 15-day extension periods....
Cryptocurrencies are deepening ongoing pullback today, with downward move accelerating in the afternoon. There were no crypto-specific news released and...
Shares of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE.US) are plunging today. Company is one of the worst performing Wall Street stocks today, plunging over 20% at press time....
United Airlines Group (UAL.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street stock today. Company's shares rally 11% at press time, responding to a solid...
