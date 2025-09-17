DE40: DAX resumes its downward momentum
Benchmark tests key support level Beiersdorf reports better guidance and higher financial results General market situation: Tuesday's...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Today, two major US companies associated with the medical-insurance (UnitedHealth) and medical (Johnson&Johnson) markets reported financial results...
Shares of the biggest, European steel producer ArcelorMittal (MT.NL) tumbles today almost 6% after a downgrade by Deutsche Bank. Analysts are concerned...
- Germany, ZEW Economic Sentiment index for April. Actual: 42.9 Expected: 36.0. Previous: 31.7 - ZEW Survey Current Situation Apr: -79.2...
USDCAD is one of the pairs that may see some moves today in the afternoon. Canadian CPI data for March will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected...
Multinational entertainment giant, Live Nation (LYV.US) loses in today premarket more than 8% due to risk of antitrust lawsuit from US Department of Justice,...
The conflict in the Middle East and declines on Wall Street have somewhat diverted the markets' attention from the topic of Chinese indices, which...
European indices set to open lower Markets await Middle East developments Canadian CPI data, German ZEW scheduled for today Speeches from Fed...
UK jobs market data for February was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a similar employment increase as in previous month, an...
Wall Street indices dropped yesterday amid an increase in Middle East tensions and fears of further Israel-Iran escalation. S&P 500 dropped 1.20%,...
Markets reaction to Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel over the weekend has been rather calm at first, with gold and oil opening slightly higher,...
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE.US), US manufacturer of copper and aluminum for wire needs, is trading over 11% higher today. The move is triggered...
Piedmont Lithium (PLL.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Company's shares surge over 30% after it received a long-awaited...
Stock markets have largely overlook weekend Middle East escalation, with European indices trading higher and US benchmarks opening higher as well. However,...
Wall Street indices open higher in spite of increase in Middle East tensions US100 tries to break above 50- and 200-hour moving averages Alcoa gains...
ALUMINIUM as well as other base metals jumped after the United States and the United Kingdom announced new sanctions on Russian metals. US and UK banned...
Goldman Sachs' 1Q24 results significantly exceeded expectations. Strong EPS, coupled with robust revenue dynamics, as well as a substantial decrease...
US retail sales report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show another month of strong growth, although headline sales...
DE40 gains at the beginning of the week Israel-Iran tensions don't cause panic in markets Morgan Stanley upgrades recommendation for Adidas...
The beginning of a new earnings season adds another potential source of volatility to the markets. While Israel-Iran escalation is a key theme in the markets...
