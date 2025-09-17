Read more
Market news

📉EURUSD down 0.15% ahead of FOMC

17 September 2025

At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Coffee, Zinc (16.09.2025)

16 September 2025

Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...

Crypto news: Bitcoin tries to hold a bull amid rise in ETF inflows 📈

15 September 2025

Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...

15 April 2024
12 April 2024

