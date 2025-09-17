Market Volatility Boosts US Dollar, EUR/USD Breaks Key Support
The EUR/USD was under pressure last week following the release of US inflation data and amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The increase in...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Bitcoin saw a drastic 10% drop over the weekend, but most of the overall movement has already been erased. Now the largest cryptocurrency is already gaining...
Today, the Japanese yen is again the weakest currency among the G10, falling to new record lows. At the time of publication, losses on the JPY range from...
The new week seems to start in a positive mood. Stock markets are trying to recover from the declines at the end of last week. A similar rebound is also...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording gains. The Chinese FTSE China A50 index is up by 3.10% and HSCEI by 1.55%. However, declines...
Wall Street loses on the last trading day of this week. US500 and US100 report losses of 1.70-2.00%, marking the second consecutive week of declines....
In the second half of the day, gold reverses its bullish trend and is currently erasing all gains from Friday's session. Silver is behaving similarly,...
Fed's Goolsbee expressed concerns about various inflationary pressures impacting the Federal Reserve's ability to achieve its targets. He highlighted...
BlackRock reported higher 1Q24 results than market consensus. The company recorded a record AUM (assets under management), which at the end of the quarter...
Indices open lower on the last day of the week. The dollar index (USDIDX) gains for another consecutive day. Yields on 10-year bonds drop to 4.50%. In...
Commodity markets, particularly precious metals and oil, is stirred up this week by the unstable situation in the Middle East. The dangerous escalation...
Germany CPI in March rose 2.3%. Energy prices in Germany are rising on Friday by 3.5%. . Utilities sector shows the strongest gains. DAX...
Traders were offered the first Q1 reports from major Wall Street banks today. JPMorgan (JPM.US), Wells Fargo (WFC.US) and Citigroup (C.US) published their...
Silver has tested the area of $29 per ounce today after gold reached new historic highs above $2,400 per ounce. For precious metals, we are talking about...
Shares of Globe Life (GL.US), an S&P500-listed insurance company, fell more than 54% on Thursday, closing at their lowest level in eight years following...
GBPUSD is taking a hit today, dropping to the lowest level in almost 5 months! The move is driven by continued strength in the USD, which is benefitting...
Wheat futures, on the Chicago exchange, are holding near $550 per bushel, despite the unfavorable for bull's, yesterday highlights from USDA report....
GOLD futures increased to $2400 level despite strength of US dollar but after reaching significant psychologically level, it erases some gains. Source:...
The Eurodollar is trading down very sharply today, losing another 0.4%. The dominance of the USD seems unquestionable at the moment, and a number of different...
7:45 AM - Final inflation readings from France HICP y/y: 2.4% vs 2.4% forecast and 2.4% in the first reading (2.3% CPI after seasonal adjustment) HICP...
