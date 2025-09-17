Economic calendar: US inflation expectations and top US bank results
Futures on DAX and FTSE point to higher opening in Europe UK data stronger than forecasts, final German inflation unchanged Attention shifts...
Market news
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
March CPI from Sweden came in 4.1% vs 4.4% exp and 4.5% previously Reading on monthly basis showed also slowing CPI growth 0.1% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.2%...
UK Manufacturing production MoM: 1.2% vs 0.1% exp. and 0% previously Industrial production MoM: 1.4% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.5% previously (1.1% MoM vs...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was driven by major technology companies, which contributed to a 1.65% rise in the Nasdaq 100, with continued...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, erasing part of yesterday's post-CPI sell-off. S&P 500 gains 0.6%, Nasdaq rallies 1.2% and small-cap...
CarMax (KMX.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street stock today. Share price of the US used car dealer plunges by double-digits today, following...
EURUSD continues pullback triggered by yesterday's higher-than-expected US CPI reading for March. The pair is down 0.3% on the day and trades at the...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US), US electric vehicle manufacturer, is taking a hit today. Stock is plunging over 6% and drops below the $10 per share mark...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 attempts to break back above 2,050 pts Fastenal drops 5% after Q1 2024 earnings Wall Street indices...
Industrial production, especially in energy-intensive industries, remains low, but is expected to recover in the coming quarters. Tension in the labor...
John Williams, president of the New York branch of the Federal Reserve, commented today on the US economy and monetary policy. Williams forecasts interest...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 begins this week. Traders will be offered the first reports from major US financial companies on Friday this week,...
US PPI inflation report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in the headline as well as core producers'...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,817K; forecast 1,800K; previous 1,789K; Initial...
As expected by the market, the ECB decided to keep all 3 key interest rates unchanged. In the first seconds after the publication, the euro drops against...
DE40 drops ahead of ECB decision Dollar climbs further after hawkish CPI reading Gerresheimer releases its Q1 results General market situation: The...
Yesterday we were surprised by the publication of high inflation from the United States, where high oil prices and a still-strong consumer are boosting...
In the FX market, the Japanese yen invariably tries to catch the investors' attention. Yesterday's CPI report from the US indicated clearly higher...
Futures point to a mixed opening to today's session in Europe The ECB decision and the PPI report from the US will be the most important readings...
