Boeing Surprises with Revenue Beat, Shares Rise in Pre-Market Trading
Boeing has released its Q2 2025 results, revealing significant operational improvement despite persistent profitability challenges. Revenue surged by 35%...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Novo Nordisk's (NOVOB.DK) shares dip about 16% due to the company lowering its full-year 2025 sales and operating profit outlook. Previously, investors...
European stock markets opened higher today amid a busy earnings season – the Stoxx Europe 600 index is up 0.70%, driven mainly by the banking, technology,...
Oil Next week's OPEC+ meeting is expected to result in a decision to increase oil production by approximately 550,000 barrels per day (bpd)...
The U.S. dollar is experiencing its second strong bullish session in a row. The USD Index (USDIDX) is up 0.20% today, reaching 98.560 points, once again...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Retail Sales Data for June: Spanish Retail Sales: actual 6.2% YoY; previous 5.0% YoY; 08:00 AM BST, Spain - GDP...
Today’s macroeconomic calendar includes a few interesting releases, though it’s not overly busy. It will be the last relatively calm day this...
The Asian session is unfolding calmly, with no major data releases and narrow trading ranges in both currency and equity markets. Movements in stock...
Market sentiment today was largely shaped by news of a trade agreement between the U.S. and the EU. The countries agreed to implement 15% tariffs,...
Significant Chip Price Hike from AMD? AMD plans to raise the price of its Instinct MI350 AI accelerator from $15,000 to $25,000 — nearly a 70%...
The earnings season is entering a crucial phase with the release of results from four of the "Magnificent Seven" companies. Big Tech remains...
U.S. stocks kicked off Monday in mixed moods, despite an initial rally following the announcement of a new trade agreement between the U.S. and the EU....
The agreement between the United States and the European Union, forged under pressure from President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von...
Monday's session on European markets brings mixed investor sentiment, despite better sentiment on Wall Street (in terms of futures). The main topic...
Friday's declines in oil prices were fully offset today following Saudi Aramco's decision to raise prices for the Asian market. This marks the...
Following the announcement of a preliminary trade agreement between the United States and the European Union, the EUR/USD exchange rate fell and the US...
EURUSD slides 0.5% after the announcement of a trade agreement between the United States and the European Union. The end of uncertainty regarding tariffs...
Futures contracts point to a higher opening for today's cash session in Europe Investors' attention turns to the preliminary trade agreement...
The main theme of today’s session is the preliminary trade agreement between the US and the European Union regarding tariffs. The deal,...
U.S. indexes post modest gains at the end of the week, driven by hopes for finalizing a trade agreement between the U.S. and the European Union. President...
