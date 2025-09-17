Morning wrap - 11.04.2024
Asian stocks came under pressure today, as worse-than-expected CPI data from the US implies a later start to the rate cut cycle. Australia's ASX...
At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...
Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Wall Street indices trade lower today after a slump triggered by hawkish US inflation data. S&P 500 and Nasdaq drop 1%, Dow Jones trades 1.2% lower...
Release of FOMC minutes can be described as slightly hawkish. While it was noted that central bankers see a dovish pivot as likely appropriate some time...
FOMC minutes from March 2024 meeting were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Below are key highlights from the document. Participants generally noted...
Oil prices jumped following a Bloomberg reports on potential the Middle East escalation. According to media reports, United States see a retaliatory missile...
One key macro events of the day - release of US CPI inflation report for March - is already behind us, but there is another one looming large. Minutes...
US dollar is the best performing G10 currency today. While USD has been trading rather mixed compared to other major currencies in the first half of the...
US CPI inflation report for March was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report surprised the market with higher-than-expected values for both core and headline...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an increase in...
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 2:45 pm BST. Bank was expected to keep rates unchanged, with the main interest rate...
Wall Street opens lower after hot CPI report US30 drops below lower limit of short-term range Delta Air Lines gains after Q1 earnings releases Wall...
A higher-than-expected US CPI report for March triggered a big reaction in the markets. This was another hawkish surprise in a row, with monthly headline...
US CPI inflation report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in headline measure as well as a slowdown...
Swiss cocoa-chocolate giant conglomerate Barry Callebaut (BARN.CH) surges almost 9% after firs-half of the fiscal year ended in February, as revenue was...
US CPI data release is one of key two markets events for USD traders today, with the other one being FOMC minutes in the evening. Inflation data for March...
DE40 tries to resume uptrend Bullish sentiment on the Old Continent ahead of the publication of CPI from the US BMW and Mercedes-Benz publish quarterly...
The Bitcoincash cryptocurrency, which was 'spun off' after Bitcoin's high-profile fork in 2017, is trading toda. 9% lower, almost 5 days after...
CPI reading in Norway came in 3.9% YoY cs 4.2% exp. and 4.5% previously On MoM basis data pointed to 0.2% rise MoM vs 0.5% exp. and 0.2% previously Today...
The key macro event of the day during today's session in APAC markets was, in addition to the Fitch rating decision (see here), the RBNZ's decision...
Futures on Chinese Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (CHN.cash) are rising today above 6000 points after a very strong session in China. Fitch Ratings...
